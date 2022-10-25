Three West Genesee players scored their first goal of the season as the Wildcats defeated Liverpool to secure their spot in the Class AA girls soccer championship. “It’s something that we have kind of said to the girls explicitly a couple times that we just feel like there’s a lot of girls who can score goals on this team,” West Genesee coach John McCloskey said. “A lot of them who scored tonight have been kind of knocking on the door. So to get contributions from three players who hadn’t scored yet this year was awesome. It’s kind of the sign of a great team.”

CAMILLUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO