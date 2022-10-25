Read full article on original website
Indiana high school football sectionals live updates: Scores, stats, highlights and more
The IHSAA football state tournament got underway with a bang last week, and we've got even more action this week — Class 5A and Class 6A join in on the fun. We've got you covered all night long with highlights, scores, photos and more. Kyle Neddenriep has class-by-class previews for you: 6A, 5A,...
Section III girls volleyball brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Friday
The Section III girls volleyball seedings have been announced. First-round games begin Friday and the championship will be played on Nov. 4-5 at Chittenango High School.
Class B girls soccer playoff: Westhill shuts out Skaneateles to move on to final
Lily Kinsella’s goal in the first half was the deciding factor in top-seeded Westhill’s 1-0 win over fourth-seeded Skaneateles on Wednesday in the Section III Class B semifinal round at Chittenango High School.
7 Section III schools ranked in latest state girls volleyball poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its latest biweekly girls volleyball rankings. Seven schools from Section III are ranked this week and four are honorable mentions.
Class AA boys soccer playoffs: Cicero-North Syracuse goalie scores winning goal in 2OT
Cicero-North Syracuse’s senior goalie Wyatt Dupell was “fantastic” in goal all night head coach Mike McCaffery said. But it was the goalkeeper’s 50-yard kick into the box that found its way into the goal and was the deciding factor in Wednesday’s Class AA semifinal with Fayetteville-Manlius.
Class AA girls soccer playoffs: West Genesee secures spot in final with win over Liverpool
Three West Genesee players scored their first goal of the season as the Wildcats defeated Liverpool to secure their spot in the Class AA girls soccer championship. “It’s something that we have kind of said to the girls explicitly a couple times that we just feel like there’s a lot of girls who can score goals on this team,” West Genesee coach John McCloskey said. “A lot of them who scored tonight have been kind of knocking on the door. So to get contributions from three players who hadn’t scored yet this year was awesome. It’s kind of the sign of a great team.”
Field hockey playoffs: Canastota blanks V-V-S in rematch of last year’s title game
Senior midfielder Breeah Shaw netted a goal off a penalty corner in the final minute of the third quarter to lift Canastota over Vernon-Verona-Sherill and into Sunday’s sectional final for the second straight year at V-V-S High School. Canastota won 1-0.
