ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Class AA girls soccer playoffs: West Genesee secures spot in final with win over Liverpool

Three West Genesee players scored their first goal of the season as the Wildcats defeated Liverpool to secure their spot in the Class AA girls soccer championship. “It’s something that we have kind of said to the girls explicitly a couple times that we just feel like there’s a lot of girls who can score goals on this team,” West Genesee coach John McCloskey said. “A lot of them who scored tonight have been kind of knocking on the door. So to get contributions from three players who hadn’t scored yet this year was awesome. It’s kind of the sign of a great team.”
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy