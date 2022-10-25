Read full article on original website
Lear To Provide GM With Ultium EV Battery Disconnect Units For Full-Size Trucks
Lear Corporation just announced that it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of Battery Disconnect Units (BDUs) for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks though the 2030 calendar year. The selection of Lear Corporation as the exclusive provider of BDUs for GM’s Ultium-based SUVs and trucks expands on...
GM Pushing Back 400,000-Unit EV Production Target To 2024
GM reported its Q3 2022 results this week, with headlines including net income of $3.3 billion and $41.9 billion in revenue. GM CEO Mary Barra took a call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss the results, during which Barra indicated that the automaker was pushing back its EV production target of 400,000 units to the 2024 calendar year.
All-New 2023 Buick GL8 Century Avenir Interior Revealed In China
SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main joint venture in China, has just revealed the interior design of the all-new 2023 Buick GL8 Century Avenir as a prelude to the redesigned full-size MPV’s launch in the Asian country. The automaker has just released the first interior images of the all-new 2023...
GM’s Cruise Rival Argo AI Shutting Down
The race to full autonomy is on, but now, it looks like one of the major competitors is dropping out as Argo AI announces it’s shutting down. According to a recent report from TechCrunch, Argo AI told employees to that it would no longer continue its mission as a company during an all-hands meeting Wednesday. Going forward, Argo AI’s primary backers, Ford and Volkswagen, will absorb parts of the autonomous technology company, with some Argo AI employees set to receive offers from the two automotive giants.
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Blue Accent Package
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan, introducing a few important updates and changes over the 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Cadillac CT5 gets a new appearance package called the Blue Accent Package. Representing the first time that the...
GM Confirms All U.S. Plants Will Use Renewable Energy By 2025
GM has announced that based on current projections it is set to reach its goal of powering all GM facilities in the U.S. with renewable energy by the 2025 calendar year. The 2025 target date is well ahead of GM’s previous projections. Back in 2016, GM announced it would reach its renewable energy goal by 2050, while in early 2021, GM moved the target up to 2030. Now, however, GM says it’s set to power all of its U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2025, 25 years ahead of the initial target set in 2016. The accelerated goal will cut an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that otherwise would have been produced over five years between 2025 and 2030, or roughly the equivalent of burning 1 billion pounds of coal.
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Max Output Raised To 754 Horsepower
Unveiled earlier this year in January, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will serve as GM’s mass-market full-size electric pickup. At the time of its reveal, GM announced that the full-size electric truck would have a maximum output of 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, making it no slouch. However, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV debuted just last week with a maximum output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. Despite being based on the same platform and using the same batteries and motors, the two trucks appear to be producing different numbers. Now, GM Authority has learned that this is not the case.
No Buick Dealer Buyouts Planned In Canada, Says GM
As GM makes its transition to an all-electric portfolio, dealers are faced with a decision to either follow suit and invest in EVs, or opt out altogether. Buick dealers in the U.S., for example, will have the option for a buyout as an alternative to investing in the brand’s upcoming EV models. However, no such buyout is planned for Buick’s Canadian dealers.
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Officially Launches In Mexico
Following the arrival of Cadillac‘s first V-badged SUV at dealerships in the United States and Canada this past summer, General Motors is now officially launching the all-new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in Mexico. The automaker just unveiled the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V for the first time in Mexico, anticipating the...
GMC Incentive Spending Down 64 Percent In Q3 2022
GMC incentive spending fell more than 64 precent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a GMC vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $1,048 per vehicle, which was down from $2,935 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
2023 Corvette Edge Red Brake Calipers Available To Order Again
C8 Corvette customers eager to add a dash of custom style to their new mid-engine sports car will be happy to learn that the 2023 Corvette is once again available to order with Edge Red brake calipers. Just last month, GM Authority reported that the 2023 Corvette Stingray and 2023...
Ram EV Pickup Mule Spied Undergoing Testing
Stellantis has teased the new Ram EV pickup for months now, revealing a shadowy concept in April and promising a full debut in the fall. Now, we’re getting our first look at the upcoming Ram EV as a test mule with the following spy photos. From the off, this...
2022 Chevy Colorado WT Units Built Without Chrome Grille Bar
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the final model year of the current, second-generation mid-size pickup truck before the arrival of the all-new third-generation 2023 model. As such, GM is slowly winding down production of the 2022 Chevy Colorado as it prepares to switch to the next-gen model. Now, GM Authority has learned that Work Truck (WT) trims will no longer be built with the chrome grille bar.
Dealership Employees Raked In More Than $100K On Average In 2021
Dealership employees saw their earnings rise by 27 percent from 2020 levels, leading to an estimated earnings of around $103,000 per person in 2021 and marking the first time that average employee earnings crossed the $100,000 threshold. This increase led to another milestone in the dealership world, the lowest employee...
Here’s Why Your Buick Encore Engine May Have Performance Issues In Cold Weather
Some units of the Buick Encore equipped with the turbocharged 1.4L I4 LUV gasoline engine may exhibit performance issues in extremely cold weather. Luckily, a few possible causes for these issues have been identified, as well as related fixes to be performed by dealer technicians. According to a recent post...
EV Startup Mullen Taps Former GM Employee For Commercial Role
California-based EV startup, Mullen Automotive, has tapped former GM employee John Schwegman as its new chief commercial officer (CCO). Prior to this new role, Schwegman spent 35 years working at GM in various marketing positions, including the GM Fleet organization. “John has tremendous experience in commercial automotive sales, and this...
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Trax Paint Colors
Earlier this month, GM pulled the sheets off the 2024 Chevy Trax. As the first model year of the second generation subcompact crossover, this redesign brings a bevy of exterior, interior and powertrains upgrades. Now, we’re taking a closer look at all eight of the available 2024 Chevy Trax paint colors.
UBS Group Analysts See Ford, GM Profits Dropping 50 Percent In 2023
Automakers could be in for a rough ride next year, with some analysts expecting a significant decline in profits as weakening demand leads to an oversupply of vehicles. According to a USB Group research note, estimates for the sector need to move materially lower, as the three-year run of “unprecedented” pricing and margins is about to end abruptly, with an abundance of cars beginning to emerge as soon as three months from now. “Demand destruction is no longer a vague risk, but has started to become a reality,” said UBS Group AG analysts, led by Patrick Hummel.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup, SUV Sold Out For At Least Two Years
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been a hot ticket item since it was formally revealed and subsequently launched. Unfortunately, production capabilities haven’t been able to keep up with demand, and many prospective buyers have been put on waitlists. Now, it looks like they may have to wait even longer.
SVE Launches Supercharged 2023 Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado
Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has launched the new-for-2023 supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado pickups, offering upwards of 800 horsepower for hauling more than just cargo. Let’s jump straight to the good stuff. The heart of the 2023 supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado is a supercharged powerplant, with Specialty Vehicle Engineering throwing boost...
