Q&A: Jeff Pearlman on ‘The Last Folk Hero’, separating fact from fiction & why Bo Jackson is the greatest athlete ever

Bo Jackson asked if Deion Sanders would be good fit as next Auburn coach
The topic of Auburn’s next football coach rages on as the Tigers prepare for a Saturday home game against Arkansas. For the record, Bryan Harsin is still the coach. However, earlier this week, former Auburn great and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson was asked if Jackson State and former NFL great Deion Sanders would be a good fit on The Plains.
What Bryan Harsin said about Arkansas game, Halloween candy on ‘Tiger Talk’
The bye week is in the books, and Auburn is ready to hit the home stretch of its 2022 regular-season slate. After a week off, Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will return to action Saturday at home against Arkansas (4-3, 1-3). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on SEC Network.
Rich McGlynn talks time as Auburn’s interim AD, updates status of new football facility
More than two months have passed since Allen Greene announced he was stepping down as Auburn’s athletics director. It has been 57 days since the university had a full-time AD and 44 since Rich McGlynn was named the program’s interim AD. While Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts continues...
Auburn-Arkansas in 2020 & 11 other controversial officials’ calls from last 40 years of SEC football
Auburn hosts Arkansas on Saturday, the Razorbacks’ first trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium since the infamous Bo Nix “spike that should have been a fumble” in 2020. We’ll describe that incident in far more detail below, but suffice it say it’s not the only controversial or simply blown call that affected the outcome of an SEC game over the years. Some of them could have been correctable with replay, while others were simply blown judgment calls or misapplication of rules.
Auburn interim AD provides update on new football facility, timeframe for move-in
Auburn broke ground on a new football-only facility several years ago. The price tag is nearly $92 million, with the building set to host the program’s operating staff, a practice facility, and other perks including a barber shop, a pair of recording studios, and a flight simulator, of all things.
Joseph Goodman: Watching Bo Nix with bitterness in my heart
Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is playing his way into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. I mean that sincerely, and without malice, but I know how it’s going to land as college football enters Week 9 of the season. Any mention of Nix, for a lot of people, is going to feel like a fist to the mouth. And by people, I mean Auburn fans in denial about the decline of Auburn football without No.10.
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Barning Man: “Just Watch?” More Like “Just Wait.”
Like numbers? Here’s a few for you. $75 Million: Between firing Gus Malzhan and bringing in Bryan Harsin, Auburn spent enough money to buy three Rolls-Royce Boat Tails (most expensive car in 2022). That may not even be including the $600,000 former coach Gene Chizik is still owed for being paid to leave in 2012.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin speaks on denying redshirt allegations
As we’ve come to learn throughout head coach Bryan Harsin’s tenure on the Plains, nothing runs quite like the Auburn football rumor mill. Yesterday, fans were alerted to the news that sophomore tight end turned wide receiver Landen King will be leaving the team to enter his name into the transfer portal.
KJ Jefferson says the controversy from Auburn 2020 is personal: 'We're taking it as a challenge'
KJ Jefferson doesn’t need to be reminded what happened the last time Arkansas played at Auburn, and how that game unfolded. “We know what happened when we went down there,” Jefferson said. “Everybody had that memory, so this week, it’s more personal than anything. But we’re taking it as a challenge, more personal, and not trying to leave the game in the ref’s hands. We’re just going to come out and dominate and play our brand of football.”
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Auburn now has less than half of 2021 signees on roster after recent transfer portal entries
The outlook for Auburn is hardly a positive one in the midst of a lost season. There is very much the expectation that both the coaching staff and the roster will look a good bit different after this year and the signs of that are already beginning to show ahead of Week 9 action. At the point, the Tigers now have less than half of their 2021 signees on the roster with several recent transfer portal entries.
9 Auburn breakfast spots to try before kickoff
Eleven o’clock kickoffs are not for everyone. In fact, some college football fans downright loath them. But for the rest of us, the early gridiron action gives us the rest of our Saturday back to enjoy the autumnal offerings and the rest of the SEC slate. It also inspires...
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
AHSAA reveals football playoff brackets; B.B. Comer to host Lanett in Round 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Playoff brackets for Classes 1A through 7A for Alabama high school football have been released, and the B.B. Comer Tigers now know their first round opponent. Head Coach Adam Fossett’s boys will host their first game of the 2022 Class 2A playoffs against the Lanett Panthers,...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Q+A with Stone Martin Builders on Its Strategic Expansion Across Alabama
Based in the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama, metropolitan area, Stone Martin Builders has been building homes and developing communities throughout the state since its establishment in 2006. In the past 16 years, the company has quickly grown to become one of the state’s most recognized home building companies. From 2020 to 2021...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
