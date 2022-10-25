Days before the deadline, donors have raised funds to buy and preserve 91 acres along one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers in Jackson County. The Land Trust of North Alabama announced today it has raised the required $223,000 to buy the land along the Paint Rock River, one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick said 182 donors answered a public appeal to reach the goal days short of its Nov. 1 deadline. The property is located off U.S. 72 between the town of Paint Rock and the Fern Cave National Wildlife Refuge.

JACKSON COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO