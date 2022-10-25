Read full article on original website
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue have responded to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
Huntsville gives approval to medical marijuana dispensaries
Huntsville will have medical marijuana dispensaries next year as the Rocket City joins a growing list of Alabama cities taking advantage of a new state law to sell what will be a highly regulated product available solely for health-related purposes. The city council, as expected, approved without dissent a city...
WAFF
ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Decatur facility on Thursday morning. ULA is building a new warehouse facility and an additional facility for Beyond Gravity. According to a press release, this project will allow ULA to nearly double its launch rate with new equipment and building improvements.
Construction getting underway for $110 million Anthem House in Huntsville
Construction is getting underway on the $110 million Anthem House mixed-use community. The city of Huntsville issued five permits last week totaling $66.5 million for the community being built at 945 MidCity near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf and the Orion Amphitheater on University Drive. It was the most expensive...
Huntsville to study ‘failing’ seawalls at Big Spring Park lake
Updated at 7:23 p.m.: The city council approved the contract without discussion at Thursday’s meeting. Original story: Huntsville officials are concerned about “failing” seawalls along the lake in Big Spring Park and are looking to investigate the cause. The city council on Thursday will consider a $44,000...
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
WAFF
Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
Huntsville Utilities announces gas rate hike
Huntsville Utilities says customers will soon see an increase in their natural gas bill.
Just in time: North Alabama Land Trust beats deadline to save Paint Rock River frontage
Days before the deadline, donors have raised funds to buy and preserve 91 acres along one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers in Jackson County. The Land Trust of North Alabama announced today it has raised the required $223,000 to buy the land along the Paint Rock River, one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick said 182 donors answered a public appeal to reach the goal days short of its Nov. 1 deadline. The property is located off U.S. 72 between the town of Paint Rock and the Fern Cave National Wildlife Refuge.
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
Government Technology
Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet
(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
WAAY-TV
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment
Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Council unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance
The Huntsville City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensing sites in city limits. Although this marks the first formal step in bringing medical marijuana to the area, city leaders are still proceeding with caution. Council members want to make sure the product doesn't take over the...
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
Three-vehicle accident shuts down lane on Parkway Access Road
A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor's Drive.
Beyond Gravity breaks ground on new manufacturing facility that will bring 200 jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Fast, affordable internet worldwide – this is the promise of Amazon’s planned Kuiper satellite constellation, which aims to put 3,236 satellites into low Earth orbit. Back in March, Beyond Gravity secured a major contract directly from Amazon to develop and manufacture the customized, scalable dispenser systems. Beyond Gravity was also awarded the contract for the delivery scalable dispenser systems.
Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano says goodbye to politics
Photo: Outgoing Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano is pictured above at a Huntsville Council meeting held in Port Sydney when she was Deputy Mayor in 2017. Mayor Karin Terziano reflects on her 12 years of service to the Town of Huntsville. Terziano served on municipal council for three terms. She was Deputy Mayor when former Mayor Scott Aitchison resigned from the role in 2019 in order to serve as Member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka.
Huntsville housing market beginning to ease for relocating military families
Military families relocating to Huntsville want many of the same things other homebuyers do. They’re looking for good schools for their kids. They’re looking for safe places to live. They’re looking for a short commute if they choose not to live on the base at Redstone Arsenal.
AL.com
