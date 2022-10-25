ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue have responded to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville gives approval to medical marijuana dispensaries

Huntsville will have medical marijuana dispensaries next year as the Rocket City joins a growing list of Alabama cities taking advantage of a new state law to sell what will be a highly regulated product available solely for health-related purposes. The city council, as expected, approved without dissent a city...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Decatur facility on Thursday morning. ULA is building a new warehouse facility and an additional facility for Beyond Gravity. According to a press release, this project will allow ULA to nearly double its launch rate with new equipment and building improvements.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Just in time: North Alabama Land Trust beats deadline to save Paint Rock River frontage

Days before the deadline, donors have raised funds to buy and preserve 91 acres along one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers in Jackson County. The Land Trust of North Alabama announced today it has raised the required $223,000 to buy the land along the Paint Rock River, one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick said 182 donors answered a public appeal to reach the goal days short of its Nov. 1 deadline. The property is located off U.S. 72 between the town of Paint Rock and the Fern Cave National Wildlife Refuge.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet

(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger coming to Florence

Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment

Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville City Council unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance

The Huntsville City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensing sites in city limits. Although this marks the first formal step in bringing medical marijuana to the area, city leaders are still proceeding with caution. Council members want to make sure the product doesn't take over the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Beyond Gravity breaks ground on new manufacturing facility that will bring 200 jobs to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Fast, affordable internet worldwide – this is the promise of Amazon’s planned Kuiper satellite constellation, which aims to put 3,236 satellites into low Earth orbit. Back in March, Beyond Gravity secured a major contract directly from Amazon to develop and manufacture the customized, scalable dispenser systems. Beyond Gravity was also awarded the contract for the delivery scalable dispenser systems.
DECATUR, AL
