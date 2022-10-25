ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Parkway, Southside join LSWA Class 5A football poll; Parkview, Welsh in 3A, 2A polls

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

All five No. 1 teams from last week maintained their spots this week in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association statewide football poll.

After eight weeks of action, there wasn’t much movement in any of the LSWA classes. Parkway (7-1) and Southside (7-1) moved into the Class 5A poll at Nos. 9 and 10, while former Class 4A No. 1 Westgate (6-2) fell to No. 10 after a second straight loss.

Parkview Baptist (7-1) is a newcomer to the 3A poll, while Welsh (7-0) joined 2A at No. 9. In Class 1A, Nos. 1-10 were unchanged.

Here’s a look at the LSWA football polls heading to Week 9 of Louisiana high school football:

SHREVEPORT TOP PERFORMERS: Top football performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for the week of Oct. 20-21

LAFAYETTE TOP PERFORMERS: Week 8 Acadiana-area high school football top performers

MONROE TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe-area Week 8 top performers: West Monroe's Hayden Federico racks up 103 total yards, 5 TDs

LSWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

Class 5A

School (1st) Record Pts. Prev.

1. Destrehan (3) 8-0 125 1

2. Karr (8) 4-3 120 2

3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 7-1 108 3

4. Zachary 6-1 102 4

5. Ruston 7-1 90 5

6. John Curtis 7-1 82 6

7. West Monroe 6-1 57 9

8. St. Augustine 6-2 38 7

9. Parkway 7-1 32 NR

10. Southside 7-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1.

Class 4A

School (1st) Record Pts. Prev.

1. St. Thomas More (8) 7-1 128 1

2. Warren Easton 7-1 108 3

3. Teurlings Catholic 7-1 95 2

4. Lafayette Christian 6-2 93 4

5. Neville 6-2 89 5

6. De La Salle (1) 8-0 85 6

7. Lutcher (1) 7-1 70 8

8. North DeSoto (1) 8-0 60 9

9. Opelousas 7-1 43 10

10. Westgate 6-2 34 7

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2.

SHREVEPORT TOP 10 Shreveport-Bossier area’s top 10 high school football teams entering Week 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSCqg_0ilg1Ce600

Class 3A

School (1st) Record Pts. Prev.

1. Union Parish (8) 7-1 127 1

2. E.D. White (2) 7-1 119 2

3. Church Point (1) 8-0 109 3

4. St. James 7-1 95 4

5. Iowa 7-1 78 6

6. University 5-3 76 7

7. Madison Prep 5-3 63 5

8. Carroll 7-0 58 8

9. Bogalusa 6-1 38 10

10. Parkview Baptist 7-1 34 NR

Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 24, St. Louis 18, Abbeville 9, Amite 7, Sterlington 4.

Class 2A

School (1st) Record Pts. Prev.

1. Many (11) 7-0 132 1

2. Newman 6-1 121 2

3. Dunham 7-1 98 3

4. Mangham 7-1 96 4

5. Calvary Baptist 6-2 92 5

6. Notre Dame 6-2 75 6

7. St. Charles Catholic 5-3 59 7

8. North Caddo 6-2 49 8

9. Welsh 7-0 44 NR

10. Oak Grove 5-3 38 10

Others receiving votes: Rosepine 27, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 17, Avoyelles 7, East Feliciana 5, General Trass 4.

Class 1A

School (1st) Record Pts. Prev.

1. Ouachita Christian (8) 7-1 126 1

2. Vermilion Catholic (2) 8-0 112 2

3. Homer 6-2 102 3

4. Southern Lab 5-2 95 4

5. Kentwood 7-1 89 5

6. Logansport 6-2 73 6

7. Riverside Academy 7-1 70 7

8. Glenbrook Academy (1) 8-0 65 8

9. Haynesville 7-1 45 9

10. Ascension Catholic 6-2 24 10

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 19, Central Catholic-Morgan City 15, St. Frederick 11, St. Martin’s 4, Opelousas Catholic 3, Basile 3, St. Mary’s 2.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Parkway, Southside join LSWA Class 5A football poll; Parkview, Welsh in 3A, 2A polls

