WMAZ
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
fox5atlanta.com
Absentee ballot for 103-year-old DeKalb County woman hasn't arrived yet, friend says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It is less than two weeks away from the Midterm Election in Georgia and one woman says she’s having issues receiving an absentee ballot. This ballot isn’t for her, but a family friend who is 103 years old. "We have not seen it. It’s...
Cobb board gives final approval to change its electoral map
In the second and final vote to invoke home rule, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners again voted along party lines T...
The Citizen Online
It’s a mistake, not voter suppression, says Board of Elections member
The October 24th opinion piece titled “Are you among at least 123 disenfranchised voters in Peachtree City?” is a piece of misinformation. Whether by omission or commission the author seems more interested in inflaming passion than fully reporting. A quick fact checking with the Fayette Election division did...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commission approves resolutions
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the board's Oct. 18 meeting.
The Report Card: What’s happening in the Forsyth County School District
Officials broke ground last week on Midway Elementary.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) To serve our readers better, NewsBreak now offers a new feature called The Report Card. Throughout the month, we’ll focus on some issues that may have fallen under the radar but are still important to the parents of more than 50,000 students in Forsyth County. Here’s the first edition of The Report Card:
WXIA 11 Alive
Voters express alarm after they find Mableton cityhood question missing from some ballots
MABLETON, Ga. — Some voters in Cobb County say a major issue they planned to vote on - whether or not Mableton should become a city - was missing from their ballot. "I was waiting to see that particular question on my ballot and it was not on there," said Nancy Webber. She was just one click away from finalizing her ballot when she realized one of the main issues she wanted to vote on was missing.
cobbcountycourier.com
What is the state of COVID in Cobb County and Georgia over the past week?
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County was shot on Wednesday afternoon, school administrators confirmed. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Will Bishop said the shooting took place near the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett...
Yes, it's possible multiple absentee ballots were mailed to your home in Cobb County. Here's why
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A viewer reached out to 11Alive for help, concerned after he said multiple absentee ballots were sent to his family in Cobb County. He was worried this may be happening to other people and wondered what the county was doing to make sure people don't vote more than once.
wabe.org
Georgia GOP's top candidates move harder right on LGBTQ issues in election's final days
At a U.S. Senate debate earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was asked, as Georgia’s first openly gay Senate candidate, what LGBTQ protections Congress needs to adopt. Oliver noted his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, but then pivoted to mention how the Republican candidate...
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth County
Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
After rescinding first pick, APS selects principal for new school
Terry Harness will lead a new Atlanta elementary school slated to open next year for Midtown-area students.
cobbcountycourier.com
Looking for free (or paid) parking around Marietta Square? The city has an interactive map to help you find it
The City of Marietta announced a handy tool for finding a parking spot around Marietta Square. It identifies the free and paid locations to park in the square and the immediately surrounding area, and color codes the locations so you can tell whether it’s a free or paid spot.
Gwinnett County is collecting feedback on next year's school calendar | Here are the options
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is calling on the community to help shape the calendar for the next school year. The district has offered four calendar options with differing school year start dates, digital learning days, fall breaks, winter breaks, spring breaks and teacher planning days.
cobbcountycourier.com
Canceled debate ignites dispute over Georgia HD-35 candidate’s 2013 criminal charges
Robert Trim, the Republican candidate for Georgia House District 35, withdrew from a scheduled debate with Democrat Lisa Campbell, igniting a fiery exchange between the candidates over Trim’s legal issues stemming from a 2013 incident. The debate was supposed to take place on the Kennesaw State University campus on...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
More than 1,000,000 Georgians smash early voting records
ATLANTA — More than 1,000,000 Georgians have headed to the polls to cast their votes early, smashing midterm election records. Election officials confirmed the milestone was passed on Tuesday afternoon. They say by next weekend, there could be as many as 2,000,000 early votes cast. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot...
