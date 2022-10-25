ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

WMAZ

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

It’s a mistake, not voter suppression, says Board of Elections member

The October 24th opinion piece titled “Are you among at least 123 disenfranchised voters in Peachtree City?” is a piece of misinformation. Whether by omission or commission the author seems more interested in inflaming passion than fully reporting. A quick fact checking with the Fayette Election division did...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commission approves resolutions

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the board’s Oct. 18 meeting. Stacker presents the 100 best thrillers in movie history. Data was compiled using IMDb ratings (weighted 50%) and Metacritic scores (weighted 50%) to create a unique Stacker score. Click for more.Best thrillers in movie history.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

The Report Card: What’s happening in the Forsyth County School District

Officials broke ground last week on Midway Elementary.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) To serve our readers better, NewsBreak now offers a new feature called The Report Card. Throughout the month, we’ll focus on some issues that may have fallen under the radar but are still important to the parents of more than 50,000 students in Forsyth County. Here’s the first edition of The Report Card:
WXIA 11 Alive

Voters express alarm after they find Mableton cityhood question missing from some ballots

MABLETON, Ga. — Some voters in Cobb County say a major issue they planned to vote on - whether or not Mableton should become a city - was missing from their ballot. "I was waiting to see that particular question on my ballot and it was not on there," said Nancy Webber. She was just one click away from finalizing her ballot when she realized one of the main issues she wanted to vote on was missing.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

What is the state of COVID in Cobb County and Georgia over the past week?

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program

Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE

