cryptoslate.com
Wisdom Tree takes 36% loss in crypto assets in Q3
Investment management firm Wisdom Tree reported a 36% decline in its crypto holdings, which slid to $178 million at the end of the third quarter. In an earnings report filed with the SEC on Oct. 28, Wisdom Tree said its total asset under management fell 4.6% to $70.9 billion, while it recorded a $1.7 billion inflow since the start of the year.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum becomes 50th largest asset by market cap after recent price action
Ethereum has become the 50th most valuable asset in the world, surpassing Cisco, Alibaba, AstraZeneca, and T-Mobile. After almost a month of flatlining, ETH experienced a notable spike and saw its price increase to $1,560 from $1,300 in less than two days. The positive price action rose its market cap to $190 billion and entered ETH into the top 50 assets by market cap.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin holds steady as Google, Meta lead tech stock rout after missing Q3 targets
Bitcoin is holding above the psychological $20,000 level, despite major tech companies like Google and Meta missing their latest earnings targets — indicating a decoupling of the flagship crypto from tech stocks. In a week when big tech companies, including Google and Meta, missed their earnings target,. On Oct....
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik deems crypto better than gold; SBF hints at creating FTX-backed stablecoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 27 includes Vitalik Buterin affirming that crypto is better than gold, FTX planning to create its stablecoin, Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency, and a user paying just $0.08 in fees to settle a transaction of over $500 million on the Bitcoin network.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum price outperforms other L1 networks
Ethereum’s (ETH) price performance has outperformed those of other leading layer1 networks in the last seven days, posting returns of over 10% against Bitcoin (BTC), according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. According to the Glassnode data, only Ethereum and Polygon’s MATIC posted positive returns against Bitcoin during the week....
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Staked ETH soars in Q3; Bitcoin volatility causes Tesla $106M loss; Binance close to finding hacker
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 25 includes the amount of staked Ethereum surpassing 14 million year-to-date, Tesla’s $106 million loss to Bitcoin volatility, and Apple’s guidelines on how iOS developers can add in-app NFT purchase functions to their apps. The amount of staked Ethereum (ETH)...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto bank SEBA to offer storage for blue-chip NFTs
Switzerland-based bank SEBA has extended its crypto custody solution to cover storage for blue-chip NFTs. SEBA announced on Oct. 26 that it will extend its institutional custody solution to protect Ethereum-based (ERC-721) NFTs. Clients can deposit their NFTs, including blue chip collections like Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, and CloneX, for custody...
cryptoslate.com
About 61% of BTC holders are underwater as market stagnation persists
Following the fallout from the Terra implosion and subsequent market deleveraging, Bitcoin bottomed at $17,600 on June 22. Although the BTC price recovered to $25,300 some two months later, it is fair to say price action since that local top has been stagnant. Particularly since mid-September, with BTC ranging between $18,100 and $20,500.
cryptoslate.com
Binance overshadows Huobi in crypto derivatives trading
Crypto derivatives trading was responsible for 63.4% of the entire crypto market in September as its trading increased by 1.54% month over month to reach $2.71 trillion, according to CryptoComapre data. Changpeng Zho-led Binance accounted for 60.1% of this derivatives trading volume among exchanges in September. This trend continued from...
cryptoslate.com
Australia confirms crypto transactions will be subject to capital gains tax
Australia confirmed cryptocurrency transactions would be taxed as an asset and no longer a foreign currency, according to budget papers 2022-23 released on October 25. The existing crypto gains tax discount also applies. However, the budget papers clarified that any government-issued digital currency or central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would...
cryptoslate.com
Euro session sees further $315 million shorts liquidated as Bitcoin bulls cut loose
Data from Coinglass showed a further $314.97 million crypto shorts were liquidated since the Euro trading session opened. This move brings the total liquidations over the last 24 hours to $1.12 billion. Shorts get rekt. Over the last 24 hours, $66.4 billion of capital has flooded into the crypto market...
cryptoslate.com
US and EU lead Bitcoin’s price action
After weeks of flatlining, Bitcoin has finally seen some positive price action, breaking through the $20,000 resistance. At press time, BTC stood at $20,745 and showed the potential to inch even closer to $21,000. Bitcoin’s rally could have been a result of a significant increase in buying pressure from the...
cryptoslate.com
Buterin says crypto is a better bet than gold
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that crypto is a better asset to hold than gold, adding that it already has more adoption than a physical asset. Buterin made the statement in response to Zach Weinersmith saying that people should buy gold over Bitcoin (BTC) since it already fulfills crypto advocates’ claim that they don’t want a centralized authority for money.
cryptoslate.com
MATIC up 23% over past month as addresses spike, coins leave exchanges en masse
Polygon has seen its price increase by 23% in the past 30 days, with MATIC spending the entire month of October in the green. After a devastating slump in June, MATIC has been on a slow and steady climb, reaching a high of $1.04 in mid-August. Community engagement, partnerships, new...
cryptoslate.com
FTX records largest short liquidation event in its history
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX hit a new record of over $936.24 million in short liquidations. This development, as reported, is the single largest liquidation event ever recorded by the exchange since its emergence in 2019. Notably, FTX edged past its contemporaries by a very wide margin. It is being trailed by Binance, which recorded $57.58 million, and OKX, with $46.72 million.
cryptoslate.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore proposes new measures to regulate crypto, stablecoins
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers via its official website on Oct. 26, highlighting regulatory measures for implementation applicable to digital payment token services and stablecoin issuers. The paper is based on the premise that crypto assets are “inherently speculative and highly risky “ and comes...
cryptoslate.com
SBF hints FTX could potentially create its own stablecoin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that the exchange could create its stablecoin in the “not too distant future” in an Oct. 27 interview with The Big Whale. According to SBF, the exchange certainly could launch a stablecoin. However, he added that:. “The firm holding off on doing it...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin transaction worth $500M cost $0.80 in fees
The Bitcoin network facilitated a transaction worth over $500 million on Oct. 27, transferring around 24,530 BTC. The entire transaction was sent, processed, and confirmed for a fee of just $0.83. According to data from mempool.space, the 24.5 sat/vB fee was significantly overpaid, as only around 10 sat/vB would have...
cryptoslate.com
NFT marketplace Souffl3 closes $2 million in seed round
Souffl3, a “smart trading” NFT marketplace and launchpad on the Aptos blockchain, has raised $2 million in its latest seed funding round, according to an announcement post on Oct. 28. The funding round was co-led by Crypto.com Capital and Synergies Capital. Other participants in the round are Huobi...
cryptoslate.com
World’s largest Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency
Core Scientific, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the verge of insolvency. In an Oct. 26 SEC filing, the company said its operating performance and liquidity had been severely impacted by rising electricity costs and falling Bitcoin prices. The increase in hash rate...
