Ethereum has become the 50th most valuable asset in the world, surpassing Cisco, Alibaba, AstraZeneca, and T-Mobile. After almost a month of flatlining, ETH experienced a notable spike and saw its price increase to $1,560 from $1,300 in less than two days. The positive price action rose its market cap to $190 billion and entered ETH into the top 50 assets by market cap.

1 DAY AGO