ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 90

Vickie Hart
3d ago

Once again Democrat Crist shows us that Democrats cannot follow the rules! The rule was neither can ask each other questions! Democrat Crist was in violation!!. My vote goes to the best governor in the land, DeSantis for a second term!!

Reply(5)
94
Laura Benefield
3d ago

were people not paying attention to the moderator? no questions by the debators to each other allowed. she was good at reading her cue cards, but not on keeping crist to the rules, or within his time limits. plus crist never directly answered a question.

Reply
32
hybridinSLC
2d ago

Desantis trusted Crist to do the right thing.. Crist didn’t do his job and his treachery was exposed them Desantis did the right thing since Crist exposed himself as the puke he is

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy