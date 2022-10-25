ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

4 People Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Citrus Heights (Citrus Heights, CA)

 3 days ago

According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Citrus Heights.

The officials stated that the crash happened near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue at around 9 a.m.

The officials stated that a vehicle was being followed by the officers. In the pursuit, the pickup truck collided with another vehicle that had three occupants, including a child.

The officials stated that four people were rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento spokesman Officer Justin Fetterly is investigating the crash at the moment.

The identity of the victims is yet to be determined by the officials.

The officials have confirmed that the suspect is under custody but what charges will be applicable is unknown.

October 25, 2022

Source: Sacbee

Comments / 4

anthony ramirez
3d ago

I wouldn’t doubt the crash was caused by poor road conditions. Mayor Porsche Middleton would rather cut the police and road budget (only 25% funded) to buy an “inclusion trailer”. Google it , she did this. VOTE OUT MIDDLETON

Reply(2)
2
 

