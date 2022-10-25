Read full article on original website
Related
Westfield residents hope annual Halloween celebrations help detract from ‘The Watcher’ craze
Halloween is on full display in the town of Westfield. And for some, the holiday couldn’t have come at a better time.
wrfalp.com
Carroll Area Nature Trail to Open October 29
The grand opening for the Carroll Area Nature Trail will take place Saturday, October 29. Chautauqua Rails to Trails will open the new two-mile segment at 11:00 a.m. in the village of Frewsburg. The rail-trail-turned-recreational trail extends from the land behind Lobb’s Service Center at 129 West Main Street in...
Local trick-or-treating times, events
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
jamestowngazette.com
2022 Leaf Pickup Schedule Announced
Public Works Director, Jeffrey Lehman, P.E., announces that Phase 1 of leaf collection in Jamestown will begin Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Residents are advised to rake leaves to the terrace behind the curb and not into the street. Please refrain from placing any trash, plastic bags, containers, etc. in leaves. All basketball hoops in the Right of Way must be removed.
erienewsnow.com
Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism
A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
erienewsnow.com
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo
These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
chautauquatoday.com
Road work scheduled for Friday in downtown Fredonia
The village of Fredonia is advising motorists that paving work will be occurring this Friday, October 28 at the intersection of Temple Street and Main Street in the downtown area. Expect delays while work is being completed. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible. File photo.
[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside
While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Public Market Receives $50,000 USDA Grant for Edible Gardens at Local Schools
The Jamestown Public Market has received a $50,000 from the USDA to bring edible gardens to Washington Middle and Bush Elementary Schools. Public Market Community Coordinator Hannah Bavuso, speaking to the Jamestown School Board, said bringing edible gardens to the schools is a new initiative, “The idea of these edible school gardens is to really engage students in learning about where their food comes from. So taking it from, ‘This is something good to eat. This is not good for you to eat,’ and really showing individuals about what that means. And then empowering them to learn how to do it on their own.”
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
Confirmed bear sighting in Salamanca
Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Kent Boulevard but they do not believe it is in the area anymore.
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
wrfalp.com
Liberty, Audubon’s Bald Eagle, Has Died
Liberty, Audubon’s non-releasable Bald Eagle, has died. The Audubon Community Nature Center announced the sad news Tuesday afternoon. Executive Director Leigh Rovegno said Liberty’s health had been waning recently and took a turn for the worse in the past few days. Prior to a veterinary appointment, she was discovered early on the morning of October 25 by her longtime primary caretaker Thom Armella.
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
erienewsnow.com
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
Rollover accident takes place by busy Erie intersection
Emergency crews responded to a two car accident in the City of Erie near West 12th and Liberty streets around 7 p.m. Thursday. One of the cars rolled onto its roof and sustained heavy damage. Reports from the scene indicate at least one person was checked out by paramedics. There is no word on any […]
wrfalp.com
Saturday, October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for misuse of medications. You can take your unused or expired medications to either the old Five Star Bank on East Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood or...
Comments / 1