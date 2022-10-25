Read full article on original website
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Idiot Barstool Host Convinces Pat Beverley the Astros Buzzer Rumor Was Real
Leave it some idiot named Rone at Barstool to still believe the dumb internet "buzzer rumors" concerning the Astros and Jose Altuve from years past.
Astros fan Jalen Hurts addresses who he is rooting for in World Series
Jalen Hurts is from Houston and a big fan of their local teams, but he is reevaluating things for the World Series. Hurts’ hometown Astros are facing the Phillies in the World Series. Hurts is now arguably the most prominent athlete in the city of Philadelphia. As the starting quarterback of the undefeated Eagles, it wouldn’t go over well with his city if he were rooting for the rival team in the Fall Classic. Hurts seems to understand that.
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Miami Marlins looking to trade market for center field help
Another offseason and another Miami Marlins quest to add bats to the lineup. The Marlins have been looking for a center fielder since trading Starling Marte to the A’s during the 2021 campaign. They had attempted to lure Marte back during the offseason, only to watch him sign with the division rival Mets. That left the Marlins to attempt to cobble the position together with a quartet of youngsters without much success.
Boo the Astros all you want. Just don't cheat yourself out of recognizing an all-time great team — and villain
The Houston Astros make for delicious villains. The perpetrators of baseball's biggest cheating scandal in a century inadvertently made certain it stuck. First, they used a very memorable method to steal signs back in 2017 — relaying the upcoming pitch by making noise with trash cans, a method commissioner Rob Manfred dubbed "the banging scheme." They won the World Series that season, which added the whole specter of ill-begotten gains.
Are Dodgers fans as angry at Astros as Bill Plaschke is?
The Houston Astros. The Cheating Houston Astros. Since 2017, they’ve been the gold standard in the American League, reaching six consecutive League Championship Series and advancing to the World Series four times. The Dodgers have only run into their downhill-rolling boulder once during this six-year span of excellence, losing...
Want tickets to see Phillies in World Series? You'll need deep pockets
If you missed out on the Phillies lottery to buy tickets at face value, expect to pay a pretty penny on the secondary market.
Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros
Oz Ocampo was credited with finding some of the Houston Astros' top international talent.
Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
Dallas Cowboys: 3 Major Weaknesses the Bears are Built to Exploit
The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) are currently 9.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears (3-4). Despite the Bears dominating win versus the New England Patriots and QB Justin Fields’s best performance of the 2022 season. It’s understandable. The Cowboys are at home and feature talented All Star-level talent in Micah Parsons,...
