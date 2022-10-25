Read full article on original website
Related
Six people injured in shooting near of Pittsburgh funeral
At least six people were injured in a shooting near a Pittsburgh funeral on Friday, police said. One person was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, police commander Richard Ford said at a press conference. The individual was later upgraded to stable condition, CBS News reported. The other five victims were in stable condition,…
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0