Six people injured in shooting near of Pittsburgh funeral

At least six people were injured in a shooting near a Pittsburgh funeral on Friday, police said. One person was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, police commander Richard Ford said at a press conference. The individual was later upgraded to stable condition, CBS News reported.  The other five victims were in stable condition,…
