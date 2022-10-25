ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do I address Halloween costume etiquette at work? Ask HR

By Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Celebrating Halloween at work can be uplifting and positive. Getty Images / vadimguzhva

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Some of our workers have asked if they can come to work in costume on Halloween. What should we consider if we decided to allow it? – James

Answer: When done right, celebrating holidays in the workplace can be uplifting and positive. However, without proper guidelines and communication, Halloween can quickly devolve into a nightmare. Costumes can cross the line by being overtly sexual, mocking personal beliefs, or playing into inappropriate stereotypes. You can take a few measures to reduce the risk of ruining what should otherwise be a fun day.

Set aside time to speak with your people managers to ensure everyone is on the same page. Highlight how the roots of Halloween in pagan and Christian beliefs can trigger religious discrimination claims. Managers should be sensitive to employees who might be offended by anything perceived as evil. Managers should also offer some scheduling flexibility here for time off or remote work on the day, if possible. Present any parties, department decorations, or costume contests as voluntary and offer equal support to those who don't participate and those who do.

Though costumes may require your company to relax its dress code, the chief principles should still apply. Directing employees to be covered from "shoulders to knees" should help many avoid a costume faux pas. Emphasize that attire should not depict, denigrate, or ridicule any protected group. Provide examples – both positive and negative – to illustrate your point.

Unfortunately, some employees may still miss the mark and show up in a costume that crosses the line. It might help to require or recommend participants bring a change of clothes. You may even want to keep some thrift store zip-up or button-up tops on hand, just in case.

I'll add this: know your workers. It may be the right choice for your company if your managers are familiar with their workers and trust their discretion. Conversely, it may not be a good idea if managers are uncertain or concerned about their teams' ability to follow guidelines. Be sure to weigh the risk and reward to make the best decision for your organization.

I am employed and seeking a new job. Is it appropriate or advisable to tell my boss that I am job hunting? Should I share details on my dissatisfaction with my current position? Is it better to wait until I have an offer in hand? – Pepe

It's common for people to leave their job when there's no perceived opportunity for growth. But answering your question hinges on your workplace culture and relationship with your people manager.

Typically, employees search for another job without their current employer's knowledge, but this approach doesn't apply to everyone.

I'll ask this: Have you spoken with your people manager about growth opportunities within the organization? Have you actively sought them out? Many companies offer professional development opportunities via training, mentorships, or even online courses.

If you've had previous discussions with your boss about your intention to assume additional responsibilities and advance within the organization, telling him or her about your job search might not come as a surprise. Your boss may support your efforts and could even serve as a reference.

Alternatively, if you haven't reached out to your supervisor, I recommend having a candid but respectful conversation before taking action. Be specific with your boss about your desire to take on more projects or "stretch assignments" that will present more learning opportunities and engage you with different parts of the organization.

Job growth doesn't always equate to a promotion. It could also mean learning new skills, collaborating with new departments, or making a career change via a lateral move to broaden your experience.

I also encourage you to examine your company's protocols and employment agreements related to resignations and give a specific amount of notice. Have your co-workers previously shared they are job hunting? If so, how were they treated? Consider if sharing this information in advance could jeopardize your current or pending job.

This is not an easy decision. Ultimately, you should consider yourself, your company's culture, and your relationship with your people manager to make the ideal decision for you.

