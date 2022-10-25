3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 NC killing, official says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have been sentenced for murder in the grisly death of another man in 2018.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell, who all pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Ly Teng Nhiayi.

Powell was sentenced to 125-162 months and Joshua McClain to 144-185 months. Reginald McClain’s sentencing will be at a later date after the sentencing in his federal case related to these matters, according to a news release from Stein.

Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, Kenyawna Powell (left to right)

“Today, three very dangerous people are off our streets and our community is safer,” Stein said in a news release. “I want to thank the FBI, the Durham Police Department, the Durham Fire Department, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office for investigating this case and arresting these offenders. My office will do everything we can to hold accountable violent criminals and get justice for victims and survivors. Our hearts continue to go out to the family of Ly Teng Nhiayi.”

Thirty-two-year-old Nhiayi’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Durham on July 26, 2018, according to the release. A medical examination later determined that he had been previously shot twice in the back of the head before the car was set on fire.

Powell and the McClain brothers were arrested in the months after Nhiayi’s death. Two other men, Derrick Tyson and Walter Thorne-Price were also charged in the California man’s death.

