Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant
100fmrockford.com
Bell Bowl Prairie advocates celebrate 1-year anniversary of halt to airport construction
ROCKFORD — Advocates fighting to prevent Bell Bowl Prairie from being destroyed by an expansion of the Rockford airport rallied Thursday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of construction being halted at the site. The Chicago Rockford International Airport initially temporarily halted its $50 million cargo expansion on Oct. 28,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure In Downtown Rockford
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do on Halloween weekend in Rockford? Here are 13 ideas
ROCKFORD — Need some Halloweekend plans? Look no further. This Friday we deliver you 13 ideas for things to do on Halloween weekend. You can get more ideas on our events page. Explore the darker side of Midway Village. Midway Village Museum will host its Evening of Illumination from...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
YMCA to transform Rockford church into youth center to deter crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd has worship services on Sundays, but during the week, it serves as a youth center for the YMCA, in an effort to keep 75 students off the streets after school. “The place is crawling with kids after school every day, and it’s just a […]
nbc15.com
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing
VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
WIFR
$300k in damages from fire at Capri Restaurant and Pizza
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Capri Restaurant and Pizza at 313 E. State Street has an estimated $300,000 worth of damage following a fire Thursday evening. The call came to the Rockford Fire Department at 4:20 p.m. for a multiple-alarm structure fire at the restaurant. According to fire officials, Capri employees were preparing to open the restaurant and were cooking food when a fire broke out above one of the pizza ovens. The workers couldn’t extinguish the fire and it started to advance further into the restaurant.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
100fmrockford.com
10 things to know about Stroll on State’s 10th year in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Jeff Hultman has issued a challenge to the community for this year’s Stroll on State. He wants year 10 to be the biggest yet. “Let’s make the attendance on Stroll on State this year the best ever,” said Hultman, the CEO of Illinois Bank & Trust, the presenting sponsor of the event since 2015. “We had a lot of momentum going into our downtown prior to COVID, there’s a lot of good things going on now, but I think this could be a great springboard to final recovery and furtherance of downtown.”
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
wclo.com
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Drumroll…. Another Accident in Rockford
100fmrockford.com
Rockford Public Library marks key construction milestone for future main branch
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Public Library marked a milestone Thursday in the construction of its future flagship branch along the riverfront in downtown. The final steel beam was placed high atop the three-story, 68,000-square-foot building being erected on the same North Wyman Street spot where the old branch stood. That key step comes about one year after the official groundbreaking took place.
Electrical engineers earn top dollar in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Electrical engineers in Rockford are earning more than the national average, according to a recent report. The report, compiled by Porch.com, shows the median income for electrical engineers in metro Rockford is $104,039, compared to $100,420 nationally. Experts say the greatest need for electrical engineers comes in response to supply chain issues […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Teenage Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Machesney Park
100fmrockford.com
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors with 10-year battery life or hardwired home units
ROCKFORD — A new state law that goes into effect Jan. 1 requires all homes to have smoke detectors with a 10-year sealed battery life or a hardwired system. The Rockford Fire Department and the Illinois Firefighters Association held a news conference on Wednesday to draw attention to the law and urge property owners to make the necessary changes now. The sealed-battery smoke alarms are considered more reliable than previous technology, where 9-volt batteries could run out of power or be removed by owners while cooking who then forget to replace them.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
