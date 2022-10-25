ROCKFORD — Jeff Hultman has issued a challenge to the community for this year’s Stroll on State. He wants year 10 to be the biggest yet. “Let’s make the attendance on Stroll on State this year the best ever,” said Hultman, the CEO of Illinois Bank & Trust, the presenting sponsor of the event since 2015. “We had a lot of momentum going into our downtown prior to COVID, there’s a lot of good things going on now, but I think this could be a great springboard to final recovery and furtherance of downtown.”

