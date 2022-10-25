Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
VSU honors College of Business Administration Alumnus with award
VALDOSTA – VSU honors tw-time alumnus with the 2022 Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Distinguished Alumnus Award. Valdosta State University recently honored two-time alumnus Shannon W. James Sr. with the 2022 Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Distinguished Alumnus Award. “This award is not only inspirational;...
valdostatoday.com
VSU honors Oncology Wellness Program manager
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors Robin Walker McCord with the 2022 College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumna Award. Valdosta State University recently honored Robin Walker McCord with the 2022 College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to continue setting...
georgiasbdc.org
UGA business assistance helps Thomasville cheesemakers grow and thrive
Jessica Little grew up on her family’s farm in South Georgia. Although she loved sustainable agriculture and showing her cows in 4–H, she didn’t want to return to South Georgia and work on the farm once she’d left. However, grass-fed cows, cheesemaking experiments, the food-to-table movement...
valdostatoday.com
VSU’s Tubaween event location change
VALDOSTA – Tubaween presented by Valdosta State University has changed the location for the special musical event. Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall. This special musical event is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta’s unemployment rate drops
VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor reports a decrease in September’s Unemployment Rate in Valdosta. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta holds Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will show appreciation to veteran with the Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Public Works Department will show appreciation for veterans with the Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning. The headstone cleaning will take place at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
There are almost 5,000 pieces of African American artifacts housed at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville.
Leesburg, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thomas County Central High School football team will have a game with Lee County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Valdosta, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Colquitt County High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on October 27, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WALB 10
Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Crime has been on the rise in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), however, the community is coming together to find solutions. City leaders and residents came together and brainstormed several ways to try and win back the younger generation. They say there are programs available to help the youth in the community.
ecbpublishing.com
A Birthday to Remember: Dodie Anderson
Birthdays are a wonderful time to gather with family and friends to celebrate the passing of one more year in a special person’s life. Some of us have had more birthdays than others (though some of us would rather not admit this). There’s a special birthday coming up soon....
Thomas County Library receives backlash from residents over reading material.
In total Thomas County Library has received 31 forms of book reconsiderations from residents wanting certain children's books moved to the adult section.
WALB 10
Week 10 Player of the Week
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - What a night it was for Jay Randall, as the Thomasville Bulldogs went into Hugh Mills Stadium looking to wrap up the 3A region title. Randall was terrific on both sides of the ball. He finished the game with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, but, it was his impact on defense that stood out the most. His two interceptions on the night helped the Bulldogs record four takeaways from the Trojans. His big plays were the driving force behind the 35-20 victory. Congratulations to Randall on being named WALB Player of the week.
douglasnow.com
South Georgia physician sentenced to prison after admitting conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs
A Coffee County, Ga., physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to 60...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces Country Club Dr. lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is warning drivers of lane shift/closures for an area of Country Club Drive in Valdosta. The City of Valdosta will begin lane shift/closures for an area of County Club Drive in Valdosta on Wednesday, October 26th, according to the City’s Facebook page.
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Mall holds costume contest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Mall will hold a costume contest for multiple catagories with multiple prizes to be awarded. The Valdosta Mall will hold a costume contest for multiple catagories and prizes to be awarded. Costume contestants can snap a picture in front of the selfie station at the mall on Halloween and post to Facebook, Instagram, or both using #ValdostaMall for a chance to win.
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
Comments / 0