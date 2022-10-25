ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
 3 days ago

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident , we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people .

The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers as they arrived on the scene in the early hours of Oct. 15.

Their investigation has uncovered 18-year-old Luke House was driving over 150 miles per hour down the the wrong lane before he hit another vehicle head-on.

Courtesy: Rogers County Sheriff’s Office

Stillwater Police told KFOR the driver that was hit head-on by House would have had a difficult time avoiding this crash because of the high-speed House was driving at. But they’re still warning Oklahoma drivers be as attentive and vigilant as possible on the roadways.

The body cam video shows an officer arriving at the fatal car accident near State Highway 51 and Country Club Rd. on October 15 about 4:15 a.m.

“Hey. Anybody in there? Wake up,” the officer is heard saying into House’s Ford Mustang which is heavily damaged and turned on its side.

Police report that while under the influence of alcohol, the Rogers County teen was driving over 150 miles per hour down the wrong lane of State Highway 51 when he crashed head on with a red Chevy Impala.

House’s passenger, an 18-year-old Oklahoma State University student, died.

“There’s one overturned by OnCue by my unit. I’m trying to get to the other one,” the officer is heard saying as he frantically runs around investigating the scene. “Central, we’re going to need multiple other units.”

The 60-year-old driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her 40-year-old passenger died.

Stillwater Police said both vehicles lost their engines in the dramatic crash.

House would be taken to the hospital and released the next day.

Several days later, he was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

“It’s a very sad deal,” said Lt. T.J. Low of the Stillwater Police Department. “The extent of the damages. The magnitude of it. It’s a pretty horrific crash thing.”

Low said the driver of the Impala has significant injuries and remains at the hospital, but is doing well.

Comments

The Way I See It
3d ago

He was so drunk that’s why he walked away with barely a scratch. Life in prison isn’t good enough for him. Sending him to a morgue everyday day for 115 days, the speed he was going and view all those alcohol death. Then sentence him to death.

