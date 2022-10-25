ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

16-year-old girl shot to death outside Orange County home, deputies say

By Garfield Hylton, David Harris, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
16-year-old girl shot to death outside Orange County home, deputies say

Orange County deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a 16-year-old girl outside of a home.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Monday on the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle, which is located in a neighborhood south of the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee and Hiawassee roads.

Deputies responded to the shooting and found the girl shot outside the home near a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson. No other information was released.

“Be assured our homicide detectives are working diligently to find and arrest her killer,” a press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

