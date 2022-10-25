ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You may have a new city councilor after officials vote to redistrict Evansville's wards

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
EVANSVILLE — Voters planning to cast a ballot in next year's election will want to double check who their city council representative is.

Monday evening, Evansville city councilors voted 7-2 to redistrict the city with a map completed by Iowa-based Main Street Communications: a firm that works on Democratic campaigns.

The non-unanimous vote continued what has been a contentious process, with two of the council's three Republican members calling the proceedings partisan and done with a lack of public input. A contract with the company that created the new map was supposed to require public hearings, but those hearings never took place.

The disagreement led to an argument in council chambers Monday evening, with multiple members speaking over one another.

Justin Elpers, R-Fifth Ward, and Jonathan Weaver, R-At Large, voted against the Main Street map and instead voted for a map sponsored by Weaver and created by Vanderburgh County Surveyor Linda Freeman. Freeman, a Republican, has also been a vocal opponent to the contract the city entered into with Main Street.

Freeman completed her map for free, while the city shelled out $30,000 for Main Street's draft. The Main Street map was sponsored by council president Zac Heronemus, D-Third Ward.

Cities can redistrict their voting maps with the release of new census data each decade. Evansville is split into six wards. There is a member to represent each of the wards, as well as three at-large seats.

New Evansville City Council wards

The new map makes changes to almost every ward. The Sixth Ward, which encompasses the west side of Evansville, remains the same.

  • Eastern portions of Ward Four are now a part of the Second Ward and the Third Ward. The Second Ward will take on a portion that includes Lodge School and the Woodland Park Apartments, which has a history with the city council after residents complained of poor conditions at the complex.
  • The western half of the Third Ward, which includes Jacobsville, is now a part of Ward Four.
  • The southwestern portion of Ward One now belongs to the Third Ward.
  • The northern portion of Ward One is now part of Ward Five.
  • The southeastern tip of Ward Five is now included in Ward One.

In the first reading of the map, there were changes to the Sixth Ward. But after conversation with current representative Jim Brinkmeyer, that was changed.

There were concerns that the original idea of adding parts of downtown to the Sixth Ward would "diminish the voice of the West side," Heronemus said.

There were also changes from conversations with other councilors, including Missy Mosby, D-Second Ward, who wanted to keep a few neighborhood associations she has built relationships with in her representation area.

Mosby said she would have lost Lorraine, South Dexter and Ross Center under the original proposal.

"I actually called the consultant myself, spoke to him, because we were allowed to call him," she said.

At that point, Mosby said they were able to rework the the district.

"When I actually went and drove the area, it really kind of brings me back to the ward I had when I first started running for office," Mosby said.

Mosby said she then held a Second Ward meeting and presented the proposal to her constituents for discussion.

"I had my own public forum," she said.

Public input and an argument between councilors

Elpers took issue with the council's vote to hire Main Street in the first place. He called the redistricting process "secret," and said there were no attempts to have public forums or share information via social media.

"I don't know why it had to be top secret. So for me it's been frustrating," Elpers said. "We had a lot of time to plan and roll something out, (with) councilor Heronemus spearheading this. There was no public discussion."

Elpers said when he did meet with Heronemus to discuss a map proposed by Main Street, he asked to take a copy to share it and talk about it with his constituents. Elpers said he wasn't allowed to have a copy of the map.

Later in the meeting Heronemus said he didn't share the map with Elpers because it was in draft form. But there was also, he said, a lack of trust.

"I could not, in entirety, trust that you would not take that map, in a draft form, and take it out into the public like (you and Weaver) have done with a draft ordinance already," he said to Elpers.

Heronemus then claimed that when Elpers was brought into the process, he shoved it back in Heronemus' face.

"While we are here to do the people's business, we are also here to work alongside each other and not just always be about getting the political potshots in," he said. "That's effectively where that conversation went."

Kaitlin Moore, D-At Large, said her issue with the argument was that it was focusing on process instead of content.

"In actuality this is very much about the content of the map," she said. "I'm not hearing, at this point at least, a lot of issues with the content of the map as it stands."

Elpers said he strongly disagreed with that assessment. The two began to speak over each other, with Moore saying she rarely speaks in council meetings unless she has something important to say.

At that point Mosby asked Elpers to please let Moore speak.

"While this is a process-related event, we are past the point of process," she said. "Nitpicking the process as it was does no good where we're at now."

Moore said she would love to discuss potential changes to the map based on its content.

According to the contract with Main Street, a part of the process was meant to have public input. A portion of the city's payment was fully based on public forums taking place — two while maps were being drawn and two after maps were complete.

The hearings required during the drawing process were not held. The first after Main Street created its one option for the city was held in conjunction with an already scheduled city council meeting. The second reading, and final vote, served as the second of the hearings following after map completion.

After Monday's meeting, Heronemus told the Courier & Press he did not know the answer to whether or not the $5,000 in the contract stipulated to be paid after completion of community outreach sessions will be paid.

"I'll have to wait for the invoice and for the determination from the city controller's office," he said.

