Muncie, IN

Man killed in shooting in Muncie, at least 1 detained

By Lucas Gonzalez
 3 days ago
MUNCIE — A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in a residential area of Muncie, police say.

Daniel Dunsmore, 56, died at a local hospital where he was taken for treatment of his injuries, according to a news release from the Muncie Police Department.

Officers found Dunsmore shot in the chest when they responded about 12:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Memorial Drive for a report of a shooting. That's near the intersection of West Memorial and South Rochester drives.

The release states, "those involved in the incident were detained" but didn't immediately specify their involvement.

Investigators do not believe there is any existing public safety threat.

The department asked that anyone with more information contact its detectives at 765-747-4867.

WRTV

WRTV

