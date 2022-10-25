ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV

Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
Anderson Silva Wants One Final MMA Bout In Japan: "My Last Fight In MMA Is In Japan"

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva wants to return to MMA for one final fight in Japan. Silva spoke with MMA Junkie's Danny Segura ahead of his boxing bout against social media star, Jake Paul tomorrow night in Glendale, Arizona, and expressed his desire to compete in front of the Japanese fans one more time in his official retirement fight from the sport.
Karl Anderson And NJPW, WORLD TV Title Tournament, More | NJPW Bread Club (Ep. 9)

Ciaran (@CiaranRH93) & Matt (@WizardsPodcast) return with your latest installment of The Bread Club. They kick off with the Karl Anderson saga. The current Never Openweight Champion is also a member of the WWE & his title defense at Battle Autumn is up in the air. We go through the timeline and ponder what exactly this means in the New Japan World. Will Karl forfeit the title? Is this a Wrestle Kingdom match up? Find out what we think.
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split

The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
WWE NXT Viewership Rises On 10/25/22, Demo Rating Drops

Viewership for the October 25 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on October 25 drew 716,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 676,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is down from...
