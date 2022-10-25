Ciaran (@CiaranRH93) & Matt (@WizardsPodcast) return with your latest installment of The Bread Club. They kick off with the Karl Anderson saga. The current Never Openweight Champion is also a member of the WWE & his title defense at Battle Autumn is up in the air. We go through the timeline and ponder what exactly this means in the New Japan World. Will Karl forfeit the title? Is this a Wrestle Kingdom match up? Find out what we think.

