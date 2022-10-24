ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts

Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children

While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

How to tell if a political poll is legitimate

Your phone keeps ringing, buzzing. The calls and texts are coming from unknown numbers. Most of the time, you ignore them. But when you answer, there's a complete stranger on the other end, peppering you with questions. Welcome to Wisconsin, a swing state where every vote really does seem to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk

A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
GREEN BAY, WI
wpr.org

Josh Kaul, Eric Toney spar in Wisconsin attorney general debate

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republican challenger Eric Toney were face to face in Madison for a debate Thursday night, less than two weeks before the election Nov. 8. Kaul and Toney, Fond du Lac County's district attorney, attacked each other's records and sparred over enforcement of laws. Below...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy