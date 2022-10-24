Read full article on original website
wpr.org
More than a dozen Wisconsin schools among roughly 180 nationwide targeted by 'swatting' calls
Thousands of Wisconsin students went on lockdown across 13 schools last week following hoax calls claiming an active shooter was in those schools. No real shootings took place. We speak with NPR’s domestic extremism correspondent about a trend that’s spread to 28 states since September.
wpr.org
Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts
Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission retracts "ballot spoiling" guidance after appeals court loss
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has rescinded guidance used in 2016 and 2020 elections that allowed voters who already submitted absentee ballots to void them before election day and vote again. The decision was spurred by an Oct. 6 decision by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican...
wpr.org
RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children
While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
wpr.org
How to tell if a political poll is legitimate
Your phone keeps ringing, buzzing. The calls and texts are coming from unknown numbers. Most of the time, you ignore them. But when you answer, there's a complete stranger on the other end, peppering you with questions. Welcome to Wisconsin, a swing state where every vote really does seem to...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
wpr.org
Fake school shooting threats become national trend, Tips for driving safe
The thousands of Wisconsin students who went on lockdown last week after fake school shooting threats may be part of a national trend. Then, we get defensive driving tips as reports of traffic deaths are on the rise.
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
wpr.org
Josh Kaul, Eric Toney spar in Wisconsin attorney general debate
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republican challenger Eric Toney were face to face in Madison for a debate Thursday night, less than two weeks before the election Nov. 8. Kaul and Toney, Fond du Lac County's district attorney, attacked each other's records and sparred over enforcement of laws. Below...
wpr.org
Records show woman killed in crash involving Wisconsin lawmaker was driving 100 mph
A Pennsylvania woman killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving at 100 mph just before the collision, according to records obtained by the Ashland Daily Press. The paper reported records from the Wisconsin State Patrol show Alyssa Ortman, 27, was driving 55 mph over...
