Leavenworth County, KS

KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home. Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Elyse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Elyse, a 3 ½-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She loves to smile, is very intelligent and active, and loves other dogs. She’s happy and friendly but also loves to curl up in her bed with a soft blanket at the end of the day. She is Heartworm positive but Wayside is treating her for that – you can adopt her and we’ll complete the treatment!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Harris-Kearney House in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular home in Westport is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. In the weeks before Halloween, ghost hunters book tours of the Harris-Kearney House to try and catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. In the case of Tori Sheets and her friends,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: How to properly clean your shower head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever jumped in the shower, expecting great water pressure, and ended up with just a trickle?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has a way for you to try and improve water flow. Plus, you can use something you probably already have in your pantry!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Prairie Village bakery shows off Halloween-themed treats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for Halloween, Erin Brown with Dolce Bakery offers a list of easy-to-make spooky treat ideas. Dolce Bakery will give away treats Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Prairie Village Shopping Center from 3-4 p.m. “We make a homemade soft caramel, and we give those out to tricker treaters,” Brown said.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
KMBC.com

Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Going with Grace: Elms Hotel & Spa

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Spooky season continues as Grace takes a tour of the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs Missouri. Catch all of the spooky fun in this week’s Going with Grace.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KSNT News

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Northmoor cancels community Halloween party due to COVID

NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - A city in Platte County has decided to cancel its community Halloween party due to COVID. The National Night Out/Community Halloween Party was originally going to happen on Friday. However, “a large exposure COVID-19 . . . has affected many of the city staff and police...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Free grocery delivery program available to some Independence residents

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city hopes a new program will help people get better access to healthy food and other groceries. The Independence Health Department partnered with Hy-Vee to offer free grocery delivery to certain households in the community. The benefit comes free with a Hy-Vee+ subscription, which costs...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Independence Scare

It’s a historic town filled with ghost stories, and it’s right here in the metro. Grace and Bill are joined by Jeff Rogers who talks about how the city of Independence, Missouri comes alive with spirited events for Halloween.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Twin Creeks shopping area sold

The Twin Creeks Shopping Center, located northwest of Barry Road and US Hwy. 169 near the Platte-Clay county border, has been sold. ACF Property Management of Studio City, Calif., a California property management company, acquired the retail center in Kansas City’s Northland. The center is reported to be at full occupancy.
KANSAS CITY, MO

