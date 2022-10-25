Read full article on original website
Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home. Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!
Pet of the Day: Elyse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Elyse, a 3 ½-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She loves to smile, is very intelligent and active, and loves other dogs. She’s happy and friendly but also loves to curl up in her bed with a soft blanket at the end of the day. She is Heartworm positive but Wayside is treating her for that – you can adopt her and we’ll complete the treatment!
Haunted history: Inside the Harris-Kearney House in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular home in Westport is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. In the weeks before Halloween, ghost hunters book tours of the Harris-Kearney House to try and catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. In the case of Tori Sheets and her friends,...
Your House Your Home: How to properly clean your shower head
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever jumped in the shower, expecting great water pressure, and ended up with just a trickle?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has a way for you to try and improve water flow. Plus, you can use something you probably already have in your pantry!
Prairie Village bakery shows off Halloween-themed treats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for Halloween, Erin Brown with Dolce Bakery offers a list of easy-to-make spooky treat ideas. Dolce Bakery will give away treats Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Prairie Village Shopping Center from 3-4 p.m. “We make a homemade soft caramel, and we give those out to tricker treaters,” Brown said.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
Going with Grace: Elms Hotel & Spa
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Spooky season continues as Grace takes a tour of the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs Missouri. Catch all of the spooky fun in this week’s Going with Grace.
Parents share warning as 8-month-old twins battle RSV at Children's Mercy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As cases of RSV rise across the country and here in the Kansas City metro, 8-month-old twins from Orrick, Missouri, have been in the fight of their lives at Children's Mercy Hospital. KMBC 9 spoke with their parents about the warning signs they noticed and what they want other families to know.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
Northmoor cancels community Halloween party due to COVID
NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - A city in Platte County has decided to cancel its community Halloween party due to COVID. The National Night Out/Community Halloween Party was originally going to happen on Friday. However, “a large exposure COVID-19 . . . has affected many of the city staff and police...
Free grocery delivery program available to some Independence residents
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city hopes a new program will help people get better access to healthy food and other groceries. The Independence Health Department partnered with Hy-Vee to offer free grocery delivery to certain households in the community. The benefit comes free with a Hy-Vee+ subscription, which costs...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the old Porubsky’s building. A Lawrence company bought the building in July, and plans to reopen it with a similar aesthetic. “At the end of the day, there just aren’t a lot of places left in American that...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Shania Twain announces new album, global tour including stop in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in nearly five years, fans of Shania Twain will have the opportunity to see the country music star on tour. The five-time Grammy-winning artist announced that her newest album, Queen of Me, will release on Feb. 3, 2023, and a coinciding tour will begin on April 28.
Independence Scare
It’s a historic town filled with ghost stories, and it’s right here in the metro. Grace and Bill are joined by Jeff Rogers who talks about how the city of Independence, Missouri comes alive with spirited events for Halloween.
Twin Creeks shopping area sold
The Twin Creeks Shopping Center, located northwest of Barry Road and US Hwy. 169 near the Platte-Clay county border, has been sold. ACF Property Management of Studio City, Calif., a California property management company, acquired the retail center in Kansas City’s Northland. The center is reported to be at full occupancy.
