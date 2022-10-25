KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Elyse, a 3 ½-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She loves to smile, is very intelligent and active, and loves other dogs. She’s happy and friendly but also loves to curl up in her bed with a soft blanket at the end of the day. She is Heartworm positive but Wayside is treating her for that – you can adopt her and we’ll complete the treatment!

