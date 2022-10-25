Read full article on original website
Related
Xavi accepts blame for Barcelona's Champions League exit
Xavi accepts blame for Barcelona's UEFA Champions League exit.
Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League at group stage
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest, including team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV, live stream and match highlights.
Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the Premier League on TV and live streaming services.
Real Madrid to profit after Barcelona, Atletico Madrid & Sevilla knocked out of Champions League
Real Madrid will earn more money from the Champions League this season because Barcelona, Atletico Madrid & Sevilla are out at the group stage.
Fulham vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Fulham vs Everton in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United
Crystal Palace vs Southampton - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Crystal Palace's Premier League meeting with Southampton, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Arsenal vs West Ham - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, predicted lineups & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Arsenal and West Ham, including team news and where to watch
What teams are dropping from the Champions League into the Europa League?
Barcelona are into the Europa League but some other huge teams such as Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Tottenham Hotspur could be joining them from the Champions League.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top 10 performing midfielders in the Premier League this season.
Brentford vs Wolves - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brentford's Premier League meeting with Wolves, including team news, lineups and prediction
Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV Eindhoven - Europa League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face PSV in the Europa League.
Leicester City vs Man City - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Leicester City vs Man City in the Premier League on TV and live streaming services.
What do Tottenham need to reach the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stage?
Tottenham go into the final Champions League group stage game with a chance of finishing in three different positions.
Valencia vs Barcelona - La Liga: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Valencia's La Liga meeting with Barcelona, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Xavi labels Bayern Munich defeat a 'disgrace'
Xavi labels Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich last month a disgrace.
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to 'reset' after 'worrying' PSV defeat
Mikel Arteta is worried by Arsenal's defeat to PSV and has called for them to reset.
How can Man Utd win their Europa League group?
What Manchester United require to win Group E in the 2022/23 Europa League.
90min
997
Followers
11K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0