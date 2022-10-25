ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhfCK_0ilfrWsa00

Given his strong track record of invigorating brands and building successful global businesses, Michael Burke is sometimes referred to his peers within LVMH as an encyclopedia of luxury.

He’s also something of an encyclopedia of everything, erudite on a mind-bending array of topics ranging from architecture and history to geography.

More from WWD

A charismatic, cerebral and well-rounded executive with a fun-loving streak and a ready laugh, he’s known for his ability to motivate teams, meshing well with creative types, and for thriving on complexity.

As chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton , he faces complexities galore, piloting the largest luxury goods brand in the industry by revenue — and one that delivers the lion’s share of profits for its parent LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton .

He also interfaces with a range of renowned creative figures, including Nicolas Ghesquière , Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections since 2013, and Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelry since 2018.

Over the past year, Burke bravely negotiated a major crisis — the death of Virgil Abloh , artistic director of men’s collections at Vuitton — overcoming personal grief and a loss of one of the company’s creative engines by honoring Abloh’s principles and sustaining the momentum he and his design team brought to the brand.

Despite widespread speculation about who might take up the men’s reins, Burke has remained mum and sanguine, insisting, “I would like there to be some space between Virgil and his successor.”

Over the years his instincts about where luxury is heading have proven prescient. He initiated and adroitly presses on with Vuitton’s upscaling drive, ensuring that products, stores, events and even manufacturing facilities respect lofty levels of excellence and sophistication.

For these reasons and more, WWD is presenting Burke with this year’s Edward Nardoza Honor for Creative Leadership. Burke is also scheduled to speak at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit on Wednesday.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, lauded Burke for accompanying him “since the beginning of this great adventure.”

“I believe that, like me, he tells himself that we are still small and that we must continue to look far ahead in order to continue to develop and further grow Louis Vuitton , of which he is one of the artisans of success,” the luxury titan told WWD. “Every time I go with Michael to a boutique or a workshop, I see the deep appreciation and admiration that his collaborators have for him. He has always had strong relationships with all of his teams, whether at Louis Vuitton or in his other functions within the group.”

Burke often echoes Arnault’s conviction that sales growth and profits are not an objective, but simply the result of creating desirable, high-quality products.

According to Arnault, “In addition to creative or financial achievements, the success of a fashion company is also measured by the chemistry that exists or is created between a designer and their manager.

“On this point, I must say that Michael is amazing,” Arnault said. “When he was boss of Fendi, Michael worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld, who was one of the greatest designers we have known.

“I think it helped him to really understand what artistic directors need to express their full potential because, ultimately, a CEO is not someone who simply has to agree with every decision of their designer,” Arnault continued. “On the contrary, a successful CEO in our industry is someone who can partner with their designer — from a business point of view — to align the brand’s strategy with the vision of its creator.”

Arnault also talked about Burke’s affinity for craftsmanship, and innovation, too.

“Michael often says that Louis Vuitton is not a fashion maison, but a maison of culture. In this sense, he is very attached to this notion of heritage, which is a key pillar of LVMH. You only have to see the new Vendôme workshop dedicated to precious leathers to understand how it brings tradition to life alongside modernity,” Arnault said. “Michael has also been the origin of some of our great partnerships in recent years, such as Supreme, which strongly reinforced the desirability of the maison across different consumer groups.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUQhL_0ilfrWsa00
Louis Vuitton’s Abbaye Vendôme leather goods workshop in France.

LVMH veteran Sidney Toledano, who received the inaugural WWD Honor for Creative Leadership in 2016, described his peer Burke as “one of the best I’ve ever worked with.” Toledano is now chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, but counted on Burke as his number two during his long, celebrated tenure piloting Christian Dior.

Toledano lauded Burke’s mastery of global retail markets, merchandising prowess and his complicity with fashion designers.

Managing a giant enterprise like Vuitton may be daunting, but Burke approaches the task like a seasoned coach and a fearless tightrope walker, thrusting ahead and continuing to innovate in multiple ways.

While many luxury brands stage repeat shows — exporting their original displays in Milan or Paris to far-flung locales — Burke came up with “spin-off” shows, which further elaborate on the original fashion statement and foreshadows the next one.

Amid many cookie-cutter retail formats, Burke has marched Vuitton in the opposite direction, ensuring boutiques are original, drenched in the history and norms of their surroundings and engineered to conjure unique “emotional” experiences.

A new boutique in Lille, France, ranks as a perfect example. It’s located within L’Huitrière, formerly a landmark Art Deco fish restaurant, and its listed facade and fully tiled interiors were painstakingly restored, reflecting a time when it also sold fresh shellfish and hosed down the walls and floor at the end of the day.

“It’s the epitome of made-to-order. Every square inch has been restored to its original state, down to the hinges,” Burke told WWD earlier this year. “It makes the store unique and at the end of the day, this is what people are looking for, unique experiences.”

Vuitton remained resilient during the pandemic because Burke invited every sales associate to behave like a store manager. “He or she could sell any product to anyone, anywhere without having to go through any kind of processes or permissions,” he explained. “So instead of having 400 store managers, I ended up with 14,000.”

With travel to China still well-nigh impossible due to the country’s zero-COVID-19 policy, Burke entrusted his teams there to mount spin-off shows in Shanghai and Aranya, which attracted massive audiences. The latter spectacle, livestreamed on eight digital platforms, attracted more than 278 million viewers.

“My biggest satisfaction comes from seeing a team coalescing and winning,” he said, flashing a smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9uzw_0ilfrWsa00
Louis Vuitton men’s spin-off show at Aranya, China.

Many staffers at Vuitton look up to Burke as a father figure and a highly inspirational leader skilled at galvanizing teams and supporting them to reach their goals. They describe him as a good listener, someone intensely interested in people and able to bring deep meaning and cultural resonance to every project, big or small.

Insiders also say that his five children have helped him keep in touch with the behaviors and values of new customers.

What’s more, the executive exudes calm and confidence despite what must be one of the most demanding jobs in fashion. Burke confessed that his chauffeur, who hears him working the phones in the car, often expresses concern that the pressure may be too much.

But in Burke’s view, it’s not stressful. “As long as it’s a stepping stone to victory, it’s fun,” he asserted.

Born in the French Alps, Burke had a peripatetic childhood since his father was in the air force. At six months old, his family moved to the United States: Maine, New Hampshire and Florida. He went to high school in Germany and then enrolled in business school EDHEC in Lille, France.

In an interview, Burke confessed that he rarely attended business classes, preferring to tag along with his future wife, Brigitte, who was studying psychiatry and psychology at a nearby university.

“I think I approach most business problems from that angle because that’s what I was really interested in. I thought that was more interesting than accounting,” he said. “You don’t find out what’s next in spreadsheets; you don’t find what’s next in P&L [profit and loss] statements.”

While he was cutting classes at EDHEC, and enriching his brain with psychological theories, he also worked as an intern for an associate of Bernard Arnault’s.

After graduating in 1980 with a master of business administration, he moved to the U.S. to work full-time for Arnault, initially on residential real estate at various family holdings before joining Christian Dior in the U.S. in 1986.

“Selling residential real estate is no different than selling luxury. It’s all about status, positioning, neighborhoods, how you want to be perceived,” he said. “I was always interested in the psychology of business, the psychology of selling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PJtN_0ilfrWsa00
The distinctive Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki store in Tokyo.

Long a key Arnault protégé, Burke next served as president and CEO of Louis Vuitton North America from 1993 until 1997, where he oversaw the construction of the LVMH building in New York on 57th Street. Burke returned to Paris as Dior’s executive vice president and was named managing director, the number-two position at the fashion house, in March 1998. He next became worldwide managing director of Christian Dior Couture.

He rose to further prominence in 2003 when he was named president and CEO of Fendi, where he nimbly orchestrated a creative reunification between Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi, who had become estranged during the topsy-turvy years when the Roman house was jointly owned by LVMH and Prada Group.

At Fendi he earned a reputation for bold fashion spectacles, headlined by a runway show on The Great Wall of China in 2007 that Arnault characterized as “the first fashion show visible from the moon.” He also put craftsmanship back on the consumer agenda through in-store demonstrations and an ongoing link with industrial designers.

In short, he transformed a family-owned enterprise with complicated dynamics into a taut and professionally run luxury player with high profitability.

Having proven his ability to immerse himself deeply into the culture of a brand and build strong business pillars, Burke was then conscripted in 2011 to take up the management helm at Bulgari SpA, which LVMH acquired earlier that year in a cash-and-share swap estimated at more than $6 billion.

He brought two signatures of his brand leadership to Bulgari: surprise and speed, accelerating the development of its watch division and shaking up the way jewelry collections were presented.

At the end of 2013, he was moved over to Louis Vuitton. Always prescient of new trends in luxury, he immediately started talking about experiences, personalized services and “individualized sophistication.”

He initiated an upscaling drive, nudging the brand away from its reliance on monogram canvas products by launching more pricey leather bags like the Capucines, and also zhushing up its retail network, seeking out heritage locations that are attractions in their own right, or commissioning captivating architecture, like the tower of undulating, iridescent glass that dazzles pedestrians in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEPDX_0ilfrWsa00
Views of the Louis Vuitton boutique in Lille, previously a seafood mecca.

Burke relishes being with his teams at crucial moments: doing rap poetry in lieu of a speech at a recent employee event in Paris; attending factory openings in Alvarado, Texas, and the Loir-et-Cher region in central France, or dining with his industrial teams the evening after annual meetings with union officials.

During the first lockdowns in France as coronavirus cases were spiraling, Burke headed south to visit factories that were initially shuttered and quickly reengineered to manufacture surgical masks. “When everybody was hiding in their homes, I got in the car and I drove down to the Azé. I only spent two hours with [workers], but they will never never forget that,” he said. “You have to be there for those moments. That’s what makes an organization, that’s what makes a team. You have to be there for them, they have to feel that.”

The executive has a contrarian view about empowering employees, probably stemming from his psychological approach to the business.

In his view, when you have a super-motivated workforce, “you don’t have to empower them: They will grab the power, they’ll take it from you,” he said. “All you have to do is point them in the right direction and know you’re going to get there.…That’s one of the most rewarding feelings of our corporate lives.”

In addition to his leadership of Vuitton, Burke is also chairman of the board of Tiffany & Co. since January 2021.

He is also a member of the LVMH executive committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJ0O9_0ilfrWsa00
The Artycapucines bag by Korean painter Park Seo-Bo.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Martine Rose Named Guest Designer of January’s Pitti Uomo

MILAN — Martine Rose will be the special guest designer at the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, which will run from Jan. 10 to 13 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence. The British Jamaican designer will parade her fall 2023 men’s collection with a special event in a still-undisclosed location.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China “I’m so honored to be showing as part of Pitti Uomo in January. Pitti has always [been] way ahead of the curve in celebrating men’s...
WWD

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

LONDON — Coach is materializing its (Re)Loved program, a circular system for remaking, up-crafting and redesigning its used bags in London with its first European pop-up store in Spitalfields Market. Running from Thursday to Jan. 16, the “Tomorrow’s Vintage” space will feature a selection of (Re)Loved Coach bags, with vintage styles like Dinky, the Saddle and the Cashin Carry from Coach’s archival collection on display.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The brand will launch an exchange program that allows customers to trade in their Coach bag through the Coach (Re)Loved program to...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Nailberry Acquired by Silverwood Brands

PARIS — Premium nontoxic nail care brand Nailberry has been acquired by Silverwood Brands plc. The deal, intended to help grow the brand, closed for up to 10 million pounds, or the equivalent of five times sales, confirmed Joël Palix, founder of boutique consultancy Palix Unlimited.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW He acted as a mergers-and-acquisitions adviser to Nailberry, alongside Nnenna Onuba, an investor and strategic financial adviser, who founded LBB Skin Ltd. Silverwood Brands is a beauty platform created by...
WWD

Rolex, Richemont and Patek Philippe Launch Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation

PARIS — Rolex, Richemont’s watchmaking division, Cartier and Patek Philippe have teamed together to launch the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie announced on Thursday. The show’s second edition is slated to take place from March 27 to April 2 in Geneva.More from WWDThe Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion RenovationInside the Clash de Cartier Party in ParisInside Cartier Precious Garage Installation at New York Fashion Week After the return to a physical format in 2022, creating a new organization that reflected the arrival of important watchmaking names like Patek Philippe and Rolex in Geneva was the obvious next...
WWD

Former Mackage Executive Launches Knitwear Company

Elisa Dahan, who was instrumental in building Mackage and turning it into a recognizable label, is debuting her first direct-to-consumer company. Named for her late mother, Dodiee is a label that specializes in knitwear that aims to blend knitwear and shapewear, with compression components. A year ago, Dahan exited Montreal-based Mackage, where she’d worked since 1999, a year after it was started.
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Angela Bassett Holds Court in Purple Moschino Peplum Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant purple dress by Moschino on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” To celebrate reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in the sequel to “Black Panther,” Bassett’s silhouette incorporated a pleated peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, and a pleated peplum hemline with a floor-length skirt. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated with a pair of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton Suit at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet in a shining yellow two-piece ensemble for the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. To celebrate the sequel to “Black Panther,” Jordan wore an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear collection that included a long coat with oversize breast pockets over a ribbed Intimissimi tank top and pants with a split seam at the bottom of the hem. He toned down the bright yellow by wearing a pair of the brand’s black shoes. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Turning a Lifestyle Into a Brand

Jenni Kayne has added new meaning to the term lifestyle brand. The Los Angeles designer has developed a winning formula, along with her real estate broker husband Richard Ehrlich and her chief executive officer Julia Hunter, of buying, renovating and staging luxury homes with every element of her aspirational Pacific Natural lifestyle, from the Aspen wingback bouclé chairs to the shearling Moroccan slippers, to the “effective and uncomplicated” Oak Essential skin care products. More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene The Jenni Kayne Lake, Jenni Kayne Ranch and...
WWD

Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023

Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Strapless The Row Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch

Zoë Kravitz brought sleek style to Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. The “High Fidelity” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a black tube dress by The Row with coordinating pumps by Manolo Blahnik.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She slicked her hair back in a bun and opted for a peachy lip. Kravitz accessorized with several Tiffany & Co. pieces, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Tessa Thompson Embraces Oversize Suiting for Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide Launch Celebration

Tessa Thompson arrived at the debut of the Neiman Marcus holiday campaign and Fantasy Gifts unveiling on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, with her striking spin on oversize suiting. The actress, who served as the evening’s host, wore an all-black ensemble, including a double-breasted blazer that she wore open and a pair of flare-leg pants. Underneath the blazer, she wore a bralette. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsDiwali in New York PartyCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Thompson accessorized with a sparkling silver sequin bag, several rings and a pair of hoop earrings. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kerry Washington Adds Romantic Details to Voluminous Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington arrived at the “Good Morning America” studios in New York on Tuesday in vibrant style. The actress, who is on a press tour for the new Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” wore a creamsicle-orange Erdem gown. The Erdem dress featured a sheer white bustier top over a spaghetti strap orange slipdress with a voluminous petticoat. To complete her ensemble, Washington wore a pair of white pumps. She wore her hair in a bun, leaving strands framing her face.More from WWDBackstage at Erdem RTW Spring 2023Erdem RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season...
WWD

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
WWD

Drest Collaborates With Australian Designers, KidSuper Teams With Tommy

AUSSIE FOCUS: Fashion gaming app Drest has partnered with Sydney’s SCCI: Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas ahead of the Australian cultural institution launching fashion and architecture hubs at London’s Design Museum on Friday. To coincide with the program, which will see more than 40 Australian designers and thinkers in the fields of fashion, architecture, culture and art sharing ideas and creativity over the coming two weekends, Drest will launch a series of in-app challenges.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekAustralia's 2021 National Indigenous Fashion Awards For the fashion hub launch, Drest offers...
WWD

Sozo Brings Farm-to-table Concept to Fashion

Todd Leebow has walked an unconventional path to become an apparel manufacturer — and now a retailer. Leebow is the president and chief executive officer of Majestic Steel USA, his family’s Cleveland, Ohio-based flat-rolled steel company. But he’s also an entrepreneur who has launched his own film production company, opened a restaurant, is creating a real estate development business and also operates a hospitality company. During the pandemic he turned his attention to fashion, launching Sozo, an apparel brand that employs local artists and creators.More from WWDInside Kiton's Grand Opening of Madison Ave. BoutiqueA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion...
CLEVELAND, OH
WWD

Todd Patrick Opens Flagship as Hub for Emerging Brands

Todd Patrick is rounding out the year by going all in on retail, opening a new flagship location in Atlanta, Georgia, to build brand awareness for the six-year-old menswear label, and serve as a platform for emerging brands and a hub for its local community. The label, founded by creative director Desyree Nicole, this week opened the store at 284 Buckhead Avenue, offering styles from Todd Patrick as well as apparel, beauty and lifestyle products from nine emerging brands. Since March 2021, Todd Patrick had operated out of a smaller storefront in Atlanta. Nicole and the company’s chief operating officer Gabriella...
ATLANTA, GA
WWD

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

The fashion world gathered at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit to meet — in person, again — and look into the future, but industry leaders managed to pause on Tuesday night to recognize their own and acknowledge accomplishments over the past year. The in-person touch was certainly felt at the WWD Honors awards, which had some emotion, some humor and a little business advice to boot. More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China Supermodel Gigi Hadid presented her collaborator Tommy Hilfiger...
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Updated Oct. 28 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter &...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy