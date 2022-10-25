ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rishi Sunak vows to fix ‘mistakes’ of Liz Truss and warns of ‘economic crisis’

By UK Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8bpO_0ilfrG0C00

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership as he braced the nation for “difficult decisions” ahead.

The freshly appointed Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech after being asked to form a Government by the King.

Over an hour after Ms Truss defended her botched economic strategy in her farewell speech from the Downing Street, Mr Sunak stood outside No 10 criticising her brief and chaotic tenure.

Mr Sunak said his predecessor, whose 49 days in office made her the shortest-lasting PM in history, was “not wrong” to want to drive up growth, describing it as a “noble aim”.

“But some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions – quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless,” he added.

“I’ve been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister in part to fix them – and that work begins immediately.”

Mr Sunak, 42, became the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years when he was appointed by Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning.

Ms Truss had used her valedictory speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended her tax-cutting ideals despite being forced to reverse most of her policies.

She made no apologies for her disastrous mini-budget and stressed the need for lower taxes, before wishing Mr Sunak “every success, for the good of our country”.

After Mr Sunak was pictured shaking Charles’s hand during a formal handover of power in which the King was “graciously pleased to accept” Ms Truss’s resignation, he sought to explain why he was now Prime Minister.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis,” he warned, blaming the lingering aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s destabilising war in Ukraine.

He vowed to place “economic stability and confidence at the heart of this Government’s agenda”, after the financial chaos triggered by Ms Truss.

“This will mean difficult decisions to come,” he said, but he promised to repeat the “compassion” he showed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Sunak vowed not to leave future generations “with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves”.

“I will unite our country, not with words, but with action,” he said, vowing to run a Government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.

“Trust is earned and I will earn yours,” he said in the speech lasting nearly six minutes.

He entered Downing Street after winning the swift Conservative leadership contest on Monday, with rivals Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt pulling their campaigns before a single vote was cast.

Mr Johnson, who had plotted a comeback less than two months after he resigned following a series of scandals, offered his “congratulations” to Mr Sunak just after his speech ended.

He welcomed the “historic day” and said “this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support”.

As he became the third Prime Minister based on the mandate won by Mr Johnson in the 2019 general election, Mr Sunak vowed to deliver on that manifesto’s promises.

“All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands,” he said, having ruled out a general election in talks with MPs.

Instead he pledged to “build a Government that represents the very best traditions of my party” as he prepares for a widely anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Sunak will look to build a new top team with an eye on the task of uniting his fractious Tory party.

While not confirmed, Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor amid economic turbulence, is expected to remain at the top of the Treasury.

Long-time backers Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, Commons Treasury Committee chairman Mel Stride and ex-chief whip Mark Harper have also been tipped for jobs.

But it was thought likely that Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will lose out, even though he told the Telegraph he no longer believes Mr Sunak is a “socialist”.

In her brief exit speech, Ms Truss celebrated reversing the national insurance hike imposed by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.

She warned that the nation continues to “battle through a storm”, but insisted she believes “brighter days lie ahead”.

“From my time as prime minister, I’m more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges we face,” she added.

“We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the Government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country. We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Truss allies accept demotions in new-look ministerial team as Sunak seeks unity

Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the Prime Minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party. Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the Foreign Office and Home Office respectively,...
newschain

Sunak defends return of Braverman amid calls for official investigation

Rishi Sunak said he was “delighted” to reappoint Suella Braveman as Home Secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach. The Prime Minister told MPs that Ms Braverman had “accepted her mistake” and was part of a “united cabinet”. But Labour...
newschain

Rishi Sunak blasted for ‘failure of leadership’ by snubbing Cop27 climate summit

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after backing out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month. Liz Truss was set to attend the United Nations climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh but Downing Street said on Thursday that Mr Sunak would instead focus on “pressing domestic commitments”.
newschain

Sunak says Braverman has ‘learned from mistake’ as Starmer demands her sacking

Rishi Sunak has insisted Suella Braverman has “learned from her mistake” as Sir Keir Starmer demanded the Home Secretary’s sacking for her security breach. The Prime Minister insisted the Tories are “united” despite the backlash spreading to the Tory ranks over Ms Braverman’s reappointment just six days after she was forced out.
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Sunak says Braverman’s security breach was ‘mistake’ amid calls for inquiry

Rishi Sunak insisted Suella Braverman’s security breach was a “mistake”, as No 10 did not deny claims officials advised against reappointing her Home Secretary days after she was forced out. Mr Sunak said on Wednesday he was “delighted” to enlist the MP, who was the shortest-serving home...
newschain

Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies. Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his...
newschain

King to miss Cop27 as No 10 and Palace agree trip would not be ‘right’

The King has been advised not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, Downing Street acknowledged, arguing it is not the “right occasion” for him to make the trip. No 10 conceded for the first time on Friday that Charles had been urged not to attend the United Nations conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.
newschain

Sharks circle PM in new Belfast mural

A Belfast mural which captured the twists and turns of the Tory leadership fight has been updated for what is likely to be the final time. The boxing-themed artwork gained international attention when it appeared in the city’s Cathedral Quarter earlier this year. As Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak...
newschain

Rishi Sunak and his family to return to No 10 flat

Rishi Sunak and his family plan to move into the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said, putting to bed rumours that they might shun the residence in favour of their Kensington home. The Prime Minister will be preparing to return to the apartment six months after moving out.
newschain

Sturgeon to attend Cop27 as Sunak focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’

Nicola Sturgeon will attend Cop27 in Egypt, the Scottish Government has announced hours after the Prime Minister said he will not travel to the event. Rishi Sunak told journalists during his first official visit since entering Number 10 that he will instead be focusing on “the depressing domestic challenges” facing the UK.
newschain

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media. The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Tribute to ‘much loved’ elderly couple killed in crash

The family of an elderly couple who died in a three-car crash have paid tribute to them. Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78, died at the scene of the accident in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, on Tuesday. The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at...
newschain

Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief

It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said. The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan....
newschain

Ex-teacher died from ‘traumatic head injury’ after alleged assault, inquest told

A retired teacher died from a “traumatic head injury” following an alleged assault, an inquest opening has been told. Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering the serious injuries on Station Road in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on the evening of September 24. Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court heard on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy