WRAL
Space rock slams into Mars, forming a crater that revealed chunks of ice
CNN — Christmas came a little early for NASA's InSight mission last December when the lander detected a massive quake on Mars. Now, scientists know what caused the red planet to rumble. A meteoroid slammed into Mars 2,174 miles (3,500 kilometers) away from the lander and created a fresh impact crater on the Martian surface.
