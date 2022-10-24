A mother was “devastated” after her children were mistakenly given a higher-than-normal dose of the Covid vaccine at a clinic in Southampton. A total of 36 children, aged between five and 11, received their vaccinations at the children’s only pop-up vaccine clinic at Start Point in Sholing, Southampton, on Wednesday. The mother-of-two, who wishes to remain anonymous, received a call later that evening from Solent NHS Trust, informing her that her children were among those given a higher dose of the paediatric Covid vaccination. Speaking to the BBC, she said that she was already concerned about her children getting the...

27 MINUTES AGO