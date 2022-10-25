ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What can we expect from the final debate between Whitmer & Dixon?

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaS9n_0ilfqkBF00

What can we expect to hear from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon in the final gubernatorial debate?

We spoke with Oakland University political professor David Dulio to see what they might talk about.

Related: How you can watch the final gubernatorial debate on Channel 7 Tuesday night

Topics will likely include abortion, gas prices, inflation and more as the hour-long debate happens right here on Channel 7.

Related: Michigan 2022 Midterm Elections: A guide for voters with races, ballot proposals & more

Comments / 8

Norm Cash
3d ago

People complaining about Dixon being backed by DeVos money. Yet Whitmer has outspent her 20 to 1. Who is backing stretchin and what’s their agenda?

Reply(3)
2
Related
westernherald.com

WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election

The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Michigan's three ballot proposals explained

Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race

Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
WBUR

As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?

As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?. Michigan's governor race has tightened in recent days, and Tuesday night saw a feisty second round of debates between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and incumbent democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Both are trying to win over undecided voters in the state as election day draws closer and using different topics to skewer one another.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

3 proposals on Michigan ballots this upcoming election

(WNDU) - Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 1 would allow lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate. Proposal 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy