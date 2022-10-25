ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

West Burlington sweeps past powerful Pella Christian to advance to regional final

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
Senior Sophia Armstrong had 11 kills and six blocks to help the West Burlington High School volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of Pella Christian in a Class 2A regional semifinal match Monday at West Burlington High School.

West Burlington (36-6) advances to a regional final to face seventh-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (29-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fairfield High School. The winner will advance to the state tournament to play Nov. 1 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Pella Christian bows out with a 25-15 record.

Also for the Falcons, Isabelle Ritter had six kills, 10 digs and three blocks, Kenna Marlow had four kills, one ace, 18 digs and one block, Abbey Bence had three kills, 22 assists, 12 digs and one block, Lauren Glasgow had two kills and three digs, Brenna Beggs had one kill and three digs, Ale Kellen had one ace and nine digs, Lauren Summers had 19 digs and Isabella Blaufuss had seven digs.

West Burlington was perfect from the service line.

NO. 9 HOLY TRINITY 25-23-28-25, WACO 6-25-26-17: Mary Kate Bendlage had 17 kills, six aces, 15 digs and five blocks as the Crusaders knocked out the Warriors in a Class 1A regional semifinal match at Shottenkirk Gymnasium in Fort Madison.

Holy Trinity (28-15) advances to the regional final to face fifth-ranked Notre Dame (31-13) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Burlington High School.

WACO ends the season with a 27-7 record.

Also for the Crusaders, Kayla Box had 13 kills, 10 kills and four blocks, Taegan Denning had three kills, three aces and 13 digs, Presley Myers had 13 kills, three digs and two blocks, Brooke Mueller had seven kills, one ace, 23 kills and one block, Anna Bendlage had three kills, 40 assists and two aces, Alexa Dingman had three aces, 10 digs and one block and Reagan Holvoet had four aces and seven digs.

Grace Coble had three kills, 30 assists, nine digs and two blocks for the Warriors. Also for WACO, Ellah Kissell had 13 kills, 30 digs and one block, Emma Wagler had 11 kills and five blocks, Marie Farmer had seven kills, four digs and one block, Katie Leichty had two kills and one ace, Jocelyn Fulton had one ace and 26 digs, Halle Shelman had nine digs and Meredith Roth had one ace and 11 digs.

NO. 12 NEW LONDON 25-25-25, BELLE PLAINE 16-13-12: Natalie Burden had 14 kills, two aces, nine digs and two blocks to help the Tigers sweep the Plainsmen in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Charles Lorber Gymnasium in New London.

New London (28-9) advances to a regional final to play top-ranked Springville (26-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Liberty.

Also for the Tigers, Emma Nye had two aces and 12 digs, Elly Manning had 22 assists, two aces and 12 digs, Sophie Malott had six kills, four aces and 12 digs, Tysann Gipple had six kills, one dig and two blocks, Camryn Lair had seven kills, one ace, two digs and one block and Morgan Jones had three kills, one ace and six digs.

NO. 7 EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT 25-25-25, MEDIAPOLIS 13-15-18: Katie Shafer had 35 assists and Molly Shafer had 20 kills to lead the Rockets past the Bullettes in a Class 2A regional semifinal at Eddyville.

Hanna Wagenbach had five kills and two digs for Mediapolis, while Haley Stefffener had four kills and two digs, Lexie Arnold had four kills, one ace and five digs, Kennedy Welliver had 13 assists and three digs, Jaydon Wirt had two aces and five digs and Lilly Luttenegger had five digs,

Mediapolis ends the season with a 15-21 record.

WEST PRAIRIE 25-25, WEST CENTREAL 17-15: The Cyclones swept past the Heat in an Illinois Class 1A regional first-round match at Biggsville, Illinois.

Bailey Ryan had six kills and six digs for the Heat, while Shelby Bowman had three kills, Harlee Hainds had one kill and 11 digs and Libby Miller had 10 assists.

West Central ends the season with a 10-26 record.

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

