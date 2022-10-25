ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Jordon Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hollywood (Hollywood, CA)

Leslie Jordan, actor and comedian, died in a car crash on Monday, reported the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street.

The actor was driving down Hollywood in a BMW when he suddenly lost control of his car.

His car crashed along the side of the road, into a building.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

The officials reported that the actor faced some kind of a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle.

The actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear as to what caused the accident.

Details surrounding the collision are still under investigation.

There is no further information released by the officials at this time.

October 25, 2022

Source: ABC 7

Key News Network

Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Hollywood Car Crash

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:47 a.m., Oct. 24, for one vehicle into the side of a building on the 900 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Beverly Hills intersection

A motorcyclist died following a a collision with an SUV in the intersection of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards on Oct. 26, Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:04 a.m., along with Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics who treated the motorcyclist...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
InsideHook

These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations

As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed on Hollywood area freeway

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person was killed in a crash Monday on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Monday morning, officials said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at the transition to the 134 Freeway around 6 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance

A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
TORRANCE, CA
KGET

Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase

A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
