Leslie Jordon Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hollywood (Hollywood, CA)

Leslie Jordan, actor and comedian, died in a car crash on Monday, reported the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street.

The actor was driving down Hollywood in a BMW when he suddenly lost control of his car.

His car crashed along the side of the road, into a building.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

The officials reported that the actor faced some kind of a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle.

The actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear as to what caused the accident.

Details surrounding the collision are still under investigation.

There is no further information released by the officials at this time.

October 25, 2022

Source: ABC 7

