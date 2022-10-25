Fantasy Football Week 8: Add and Drop

Each week I’ll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football — I define “widely available” as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues — and some guys who are probably better off in the free agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.

Follow me on Twitter @UTEddieBrown if you have questions throughout the week.

Here's my best bets off the waiver wire for Week 8:

ADD

QB Daniel Jones, Giants (ESPN: 29%; Yahoo: 41%): Jones is fantasy's overall QB9 through seven games — overall QB5 since Week 4. He's currently third in rushing yards (343) for quarterbacks (only Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields have more). The G-Men have a pretty favorable schedule for the position the rest of the way.

RB Gus Edwards, Ravens (ESPN: 16%; Yahoo: 44%): Edwards returned after missing nearly a year and a half of football, and produced a two-touchdown performance. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill both received significant snaps in a three-man rotation, so temper expectations, but there's RB2 upside here.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (ESPN: 14%; Yahoo: 29%): Robinson is the overall WR25 in both standard and PPR formats since returning from injury Week 6. The talent is real and this offense is thirsty for playmakers at the wide receiver position. He has WR3/flex upside going forward.

TE Greg Dulcich, Broncos (ESPN: 8%; Yahoo: 12%):



Denver has made it a point to get the rookie involved since he was activated off of Injured Reserve. Dulcich has a 16 percent target share the last two games and is the overall TE6 in standard formats (TE7 in PPR) over that span. His next three opponents (Jaguars, Titans and Raiders) have struggled mightily against tight ends.

QB Justin Fields, Bears (ESPN: 23%; Yahoo: 34%): Despite a horrific start to the season, Fields is fantasy's overall QB16 through seven games. He's actually the overall QB4 since Week 5 — only Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen (in two games) have been better. If the offensive coaching staff can rediscover the forward pass at some point, Fields could be a major asset in fantasy down the stretch.

BONUS: WR Tyler Boyd, Bengals (ESPN: 56%; Yahoo: 65%): His performance against the Falcons — eight receptions for 155 yards and a TD — was a reminder Boyd needs to be rostered somewhere closer to 100 percent of leagues, not barely over half. There will be games where he's overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but he's currently the overall WR12 in standard formats (WR17 in PPR) through seven games.

BONUS: RB Khalil Herbert, Bears (ESPN: 44%; Yahoo: 54%): Coach Matt Eberflus said he planned on riding the hot hand between Herbert and David Montgomery, and he did just that on Monday night. Herbert finished with 13 touches and 87 total yards, including a TD reception, while Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards and a TD (no targets). Montgomery is almost universally rostered while Herbert has been the better back this season and remains available in about half of all leagues.

BONUS: TE Harrison Bryant, Browns (ESPN: <1%; Yahoo: <1%): David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens that is expected to sideline him for 2-5 weeks. Cleveland is third in tight end targets and target share.

BONUS: RB Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (ESPN: 26%; Yahoo: 36%): Hubbard started for Carolina in place of the recently traded Christian McCaffrey, and held a clear advantage over



D'Onta Foreman (ESPN: 35%; Yahoo: 50%) in snaps and carries the first three quarters. Hubbard suffered an ankle injury at the start of the fourth quarter and didn’t return, mostly as a precaution and because of Foreman's play. Both backs finished as top-20 options in a dominant performance against a stout Tampa Bay run defense. Both need to be added, but I'd favor Hubbard over Foreman because his speed provides a home run element and his third-down role, assuming his ankle is fine. The Panthers likely won't be playing with the lead much the rest of this season.

BONUS: WR Van Jefferson, Rams (ESPN: 7%; Yahoo: 8%): Jefferson has been designated to return from Injured Reserve and will likely play against the 49ers this week. There's a chance he supplants Allen Robinson as the No. 2 wideout due to his familiarity with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay's offense.

BONUS: TE Cade Otton, Buccaneers (ESPN: 8%; Yahoo: 14%): In both games Cameron Brate has missed, Otton has been a full-time player and scored more than 10 fantasy points, finishing as the overall TE12 or better both times. Brate is expected to be out for the foreseeable future and Tampa Bay should continue to be one of the most pass-heavy teams. Tom Brady has 40-plus pass attempts in each of the last five games.

BONUS: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (ESPN: 27%; Yahoo: 56%): Garoppolo is the overall QB13 since Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle Week 2. It's hard to watch sometimes, but he's producing fantasy relevant numbers — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are the only other quarterbacks with 800-plus yards and six-plus touchdowns over the last three weeks — and this was before the addition of McCaffrey. He has a tough matchup against the Rams on the road this week before the 49ers bye, but the schedule softens shortly thereafter.

BONUS: WR Jameson Williams, Lions (ESPN: 22%; Yahoo: 31%): Only the Bills and Chiefs have produced more plays of 20-plus yards than Detroit this season. Williams is a home run threat whenever the ball is in his hands — he produced 11 TDs of 30 or more yards in his final season for Alabama. His upside is worth the stash.

BONUS: D/ST Colts (ESPN: 44%; Yahoo: 35%): Indianapolis is the fifth-best scoring defense in fantasy its last three games and faces Taylor Heinicke at home this week. Heinicke had an interception returned for a touchdown in his first start this season. The Packers also strip-sacked him and returned his fumble for a touchdown, but the score was nullified by an illegal contact penalty.

BONUS: D/ST Seahawks (ESPN: 2%; Yahoo: 3%): Seattle has been better in fantasy than in real-life as the 10th-best scoring option through seven games.

DROP

RB AJ Dillon, Packers: There's a chance for regret here, but Green Bay's offense is a shell of its former shelf and the lack of consistent options at receiver has forced the Packers to feature Aaron Jones even more than usual. The last three games, Dillon is the overall RB51 in standard formats (RB53 in PPR) with an average of only eight touches per game and no TDs.

QB Matt Ryan, Colts: Indianapolis has benched the former MVP and will start Sam Ehlinger the rest of this season.

WR Robert Woods, Titans: Woods is Tennessee's top target by far, but hasn't surpassed four receptions in a game this season while producing 39-or-fewer yards in five of six games.

RB Jeff Wilson, 49ers: Despite the addition of McCaffrey, I believe Wilson will still garner eight-to-10 carries per game and be a touchdown-dependent flex option in deeper leagues, at least until Elijah Mitchell returns from injury. Obviously, there's more upside available on the waiver wire though.

RB JD McKissic, Commanders: McKissic is officially the third wheel in the Washington backfield behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. He only has three carries for 24 yards and zero receptions (five targets) the last two games.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .