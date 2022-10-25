ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss’s lack of apology for economic turmoil ‘beggars belief’, says SNP

By Craig Paton
 3 days ago

Liz Truss’s failure to apologise for the economic turmoil that punctuated her premiership “beggars belief”, the SNP has said.

The former prime minister – whose tenure ended on Tuesday – made her final speech from Downing Street before handing in her resignation to the King.

She was replaced by Rishi Sunak , who Ms Truss defeated in a Tory leadership contest before taking office in September.

Her time in Number 10 was marred by economic issues, some of which were caused by policy announcements such as unfunded tax cuts.

The Bank of England was forced to step in and buy up Government bonds to steady the economy, while the International Monetary Fund was among the voices from around the world urging a rethink.

Ms Truss U-turned on some of the tax measures, before sacking then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and bringing in Jeremy Hunt, who axed the majority of her economic plans.

SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald said: “It beggars belief that Liz Truss couldn’t bring herself to apologise – or utter a single word of regret – for the catastrophic damage she has done to the UK economy.

“Families are paying through their teeth for her mistakes as mortgage rates soar, pensions fall, energy bills rise, and inflation goes through the roof.

“Now we face devastating austerity cuts under Rishi Sunak – with families footing the bill for Tory failure.

“It’s clearer than ever that Scotland needs independence to escape Westminster control and get rid of Tory governments for good.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party said it is time to “focus on the people’s priority” as he insisted Mr Sunak is the “right man for the job”.

Craig Hoy was speaking ahead of Mr Sunak’s official appointment on Tuesday.

Mr Hoy told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that there is “no point in going back over what happened in relation to the first leadership election”, and he feels Mr Sunak is “the right choice to be Prime Minister at this point in time”.

He said: “I think Rishi Sunak is the right man for the job.

“I think he is the right choice to be Prime Minister at this point in time. He had a very, very strong track record of dealing with the economic turmoil that we saw during the current pandemic.

“He stepped in to protect one in three Scottish jobs. That was one million Scottish jobs. He made sure that we saw the economy through that crisis.

“Then as the energy crisis started to loom at large around about us, he stepped in to provide £1,650 for the most vulnerable households.”

It was put to Mr Hoy that the Conservative Party “took us on a flight of fancy” in the last seven weeks.

He replied: “There’s no point going back over what happened in relation to the first leadership election.

“Liz Truss resigned. She did so swiftly. We had a very swift election selection process yesterday, and that now means that as of today we can start to focus on the people’s priority.

“And the people’s priority is to make sure that we help Scottish households through the very challenging winter that lies ahead, and I’m absolutely certain that that’s what Rishi Sunak and his new government and his new cabinet will do.

