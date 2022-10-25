ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location

GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location. The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
Where to find the Red Stick Farmers Market every week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People looking for fresh fruits and veggies in Baton Rouge are in luck — there are four weekly farmers markets now operating. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) says there are four markets selling fresh produce and goods in different spots in the city. Shoppers can find local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
After opening three years ago, this restaurant inside the Northgate Mall will close

Molly & A’nya’s Fast Food, which opened inside the Northgate Mall three years ago, will close next month, the owner announced. Owner Roni LaCroix said the restaurant, located in the back side of the mall, will be open only the week of Nov. 11-18. He cited increasing costs of supplies for the restaurant, including the price of cooking oil that has more than doubled.
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
Country music artist Trace Adkins making December tour stop in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) — Award-winning country music artist Trace Adkins will be making a stop in Baton Rouge this winter while on his The Way I Wanna Go Tour. Adkins will be performing at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The country music star is touring for his 13th studio album, according to L’Auberge’s website.
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022

The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
