Nebraska State

1011now.com

Section of Antelope Valley closed after overnight bridge fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed after a fire late Thursday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories

The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials ‘go big’ with new fleet of versatile snowplows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Winter is coming, and Lincoln officials are ready to tackle snowy and icy roads across the city. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliot sang the praises of the city’s new “snowfighting” equipment in a Thursday press release.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
PLEASANT DALE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Generator replacement will close road near courthouse

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Malfunctioning LED light replacement continues in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting next week, more of those purple street lights around Lincoln are set to be replaced. The City of Lincoln said Wednesday that in total, it’s working to swap out 1,500 of them. So far, about 40 percent have been swapped out. A defect in...
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Holdrege man killed in boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
HOLDREGE, NE
KSNB Local4

Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE

