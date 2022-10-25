Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Section of Antelope Valley closed after overnight bridge fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed after a fire late Thursday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
klkntv.com
Bobcat found dead in Nebraska after recent fire torched thousands of acres
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands says a bobcat was found dead on Highway 2 on Wednesday morning. This was north of where the Bovee Fire burned almost 19,000 acres earlier this month, near the Nebraska National Forest. Officials say since bobcats are forest dwellers, the...
KSNB Local4
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials ‘go big’ with new fleet of versatile snowplows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Winter is coming, and Lincoln officials are ready to tackle snowy and icy roads across the city. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliot sang the praises of the city’s new “snowfighting” equipment in a Thursday press release.
NebraskaTV
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
klkntv.com
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
klkntv.com
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
News Channel Nebraska
Generator replacement will close road near courthouse
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
1011now.com
Malfunctioning LED light replacement continues in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting next week, more of those purple street lights around Lincoln are set to be replaced. The City of Lincoln said Wednesday that in total, it’s working to swap out 1,500 of them. So far, about 40 percent have been swapped out. A defect in...
klkntv.com
‘He’s doing great’: Crete firefighter recovers after being burned in wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three firefighters were injured Sunday while batting a wildfire in southwest Lancaster County. Two of those firefighters, one from Crete and another from Southwest Rural Fire, only had minor injuries and have already been released. But one of them, another Crete firefighter, remains in the...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
Nebraska deer hunters reminded to follow four key safety rules
The November firearm deer season is quickly approaching, and hunters are reminded to follow the four primary rules of firearm safety:. Always point the muzzle of your firearm in a safe direction;. Be sure of your target, what is in front of it, and what is beyond it; and. Keep...
klkntv.com
Authorities fear Midwest beef thefts, if not stopped, could mean higher prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The beef theft ring that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helped uncover over the past few months has resulted in a $9 million loss. Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday that authorities still haven’t identified all the victims, but he believes that thefts like these could affect local meat prices.
klkntv.com
Holdrege man killed in boating accident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will close during first week of November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of the MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will temporarily close for the first week of November. The trail will be closed between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle from Nov. 1st to the 4th for pavement repairs, city officials say. Trail users are advised...
KSNB Local4
Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
klkntv.com
‘Can’t thank them enough’: Volunteers were first firefighters at Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Volunteer firefighters come from all walks of life, and they drop what they’re doing at a moment’s notice to help others. A prime example is Sunday’s wildfires in south Lancaster County. They were the first ones on scene to try to control...
