Florida State

Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

TheDailyBeast

Ex-Capitol Police Officer Convicted for Colluding With Jan. 6 Rioter After Riot

A former Capitol police officer was convicted Friday of obstructing the January 6 probe after investigators found out he deleted texts with a Capitol rioter who he befriended after the attack, the FBI found. Former Officer Michael A. Riley, 51, messaged rioter Jacob Hines the day after the domestic terrorist riot, saying “im a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance. Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!” Riley was indicted in August 2021 on two counts of obstructing a federal grand jury, for sending the messages and deleting them after. Riley was suspended without pay following his arrest and officially resigned in October 2021, according to his lawyer. He’s the first Capitol Police officer to face criminal charges in the wake of Jan. 6 and faces about 15 to 21 months in prison, according to federal sentencing guidelines.Read it at The Washington Post

