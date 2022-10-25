ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan

The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan

Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

What Michigan State learned from its closed scrimmage vs. Tennessee

EAST LANSING – Behind the closed doors of Thompson-Boling Arena, Tom Izzo and Michigan State’s players saw a team that could compete against a squad ranked No. 11 in the country. That was the takeaway after Michigan State played a scrimmage against Tennessee on Sunday. “I thought we...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

A year after GLI controversy, WMU hockey gets another shot at Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI – After splitting a two-game series last October against then-No. 1 Michigan, Western Michigan hockey forward Drew Worrad admitted he was looking forward to the rubber match two months later at the 2021 Great Lakes Invitational. It was hard to blame the WMU senior for looking ahead...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Jackson, Western excited to finally meet on the gridiron

JACKSON -- Heading out from the football field at Western High, take the back driveway out past the Panthers’ baseball and softball fields to Michigan Avenue and turn right. A few miles down Michigan Avenue, veer left onto Wildwood going through Jackson. Staying on Wildwood, after a few miles you reach Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses

JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
HOMER, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Who’s trending up in Jackson-area football

JACKSON -- Week 9 has come and gone and we are into the playoffs in high school football. In and around the Jackson area, eight teams are still standing and fighting for a chance to move on, with several area teams set to face opponents from right down the road.
JACKSON, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Grass Lake, Manchester meet up one more time in district semifinal

Back on October 14, Grass Lake beat Manchester 35-19. The Warriors scored twice in the first quarter, another in the second, took a lead into halftime even after the Flying Dutchmen scored 13 points in the second quarter, then came away with scores in the third and fourth quarter to come out with the win.
MANCHESTER, MI
MLive.com

Playoff picks: Here’s who we think will take district semifinal games in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Eight teams from the Jackson area remain as we head into the postseason. With several of those teams playing each other, that leaves just five games on the area football schedule for Week 10, with one a remain of a game played earlier this year, another a rematch of a playoff game from three years ago, and a third a rematch of a game last played when disco was still being played on the radio.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy