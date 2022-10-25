Read full article on original website
MLive.com
5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan
The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
MLive.com
Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan
Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
MLive.com
What Michigan State learned from its closed scrimmage vs. Tennessee
EAST LANSING – Behind the closed doors of Thompson-Boling Arena, Tom Izzo and Michigan State’s players saw a team that could compete against a squad ranked No. 11 in the country. That was the takeaway after Michigan State played a scrimmage against Tennessee on Sunday. “I thought we...
MLive.com
From teammates to rivals: Michigan’s Makari Paige eager to face Spartans wideout
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Makari Paige was very complementary when asked about Michigan State’s wide receivers. The Wolverines defensive back highlighted several standout traits of the Spartans’ best unit, giving the “talented” Keon Coleman his flowers and, in that same breath, singling out Tre Mosley as a threat from that unit.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
MLive.com
A year after GLI controversy, WMU hockey gets another shot at Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – After splitting a two-game series last October against then-No. 1 Michigan, Western Michigan hockey forward Drew Worrad admitted he was looking forward to the rubber match two months later at the 2021 Great Lakes Invitational. It was hard to blame the WMU senior for looking ahead...
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Michigan commit Cole Cabana of Dexter has ‘once in a lifetime’ talent
There has never been a football player quite like Cole Cabana at Dexter. He’s broken every school record as a running back and has helped transform a program that once held the state’s longest losing streak into the No. 1 team in Division 2 with hopes of a state championship.
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See district opening football playoff schedule
The state playoffs for 11-player and 8-player football have arrvied and there are 46 games involving Metro Detroit teams this weekend.
MLive.com
Jackson, Western excited to finally meet on the gridiron
JACKSON -- Heading out from the football field at Western High, take the back driveway out past the Panthers’ baseball and softball fields to Michigan Avenue and turn right. A few miles down Michigan Avenue, veer left onto Wildwood going through Jackson. Staying on Wildwood, after a few miles you reach Jackson High School.
MLive.com
Who will win the Division 1 football state championship in Michigan? Cast your vote
The high school football state playoffs have arrived in Michigan and we want to know which team you think will win the Division 1 state championship. Go ahead and cast your vote as often as you want until 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Belleville won its program’s first state championship...
MLive.com
Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses
JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Running back Darius Taylor dominates opponents
After an impressive junior season with Walled Lake Western, running back Darius Taylor had established himself as one of the state’s top running back talents. His status as one of the state’s best was validated back in April when he committed to play Big Ten football at Minnesota next year.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
MLive.com
Who’s trending up in Jackson-area football
JACKSON -- Week 9 has come and gone and we are into the playoffs in high school football. In and around the Jackson area, eight teams are still standing and fighting for a chance to move on, with several area teams set to face opponents from right down the road.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MLive.com
Grass Lake, Manchester meet up one more time in district semifinal
Back on October 14, Grass Lake beat Manchester 35-19. The Warriors scored twice in the first quarter, another in the second, took a lead into halftime even after the Flying Dutchmen scored 13 points in the second quarter, then came away with scores in the third and fourth quarter to come out with the win.
Is Lansing the fastest growing city in Michigan?
Lansing is the capital of Michigan. I enjoy walking, running or biking the 17+ mile River Trail, paddling the Grand or Red Cedar rivers and find plenty of parks and open spaces. How do you think about its growing in recent years?
MLive.com
Playoff picks: Here’s who we think will take district semifinal games in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Eight teams from the Jackson area remain as we head into the postseason. With several of those teams playing each other, that leaves just five games on the area football schedule for Week 10, with one a remain of a game played earlier this year, another a rematch of a playoff game from three years ago, and a third a rematch of a game last played when disco was still being played on the radio.
