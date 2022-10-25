ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters throw paint over influential fossil fuel lobbying HQ OLD

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPNS2_0ilfnTWD00

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over the front of 55 Tufton Street in London, an address which is home to the Global Warming Policy Foundation – a climate denial group – and other fossil fuel lobby groups and right-wing think tanks .

The protest has reportedly blocked Horseferry Road in Westminster, as activists stopped traffic by sitting in the road and unfurling banners.

Some of the protesters glued themselves to the tarmac, while others locked themselves together.

The group is demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: "We’re on the streets of London because politics is broken. It was broken here in Tufton Street by shady, opaquely funded lobbyists who now stalk the corridors of power, thanks to Liz Truss. Their bankrupt ideas have brought the economy to its knees but it’s much worse than that.

“Decades of climate denial and delay, which they promoted, mean that we now face an existential crisis. We face the prospect of climate collapse. This will bring drought, heatwaves and crop failures, civil unrest and political insecurity. No one is safe.”

It comes after 55 Tufton Street was also targeted for direct action by protest group Led By Donkeys last week.

The address has risen to notoriety due to claims that numerous organisations based there are having an increasing influence on government policy.

In particular, Liz Truss and many of those who championed her are known to have connections to the lobby groups and think tanks based at 55 Tufton Street, which include the TaxPayers’ Alliance , the Global Warming Policy Foundation , the Adam Smith Institute and the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

A number of 55 Tufton Street’s alumni have been appointed over the years as Downing Street advisers.

Over the weekend, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “The toxic Tufton Street fantasists behind Trussonomics have an extreme agenda and unaccountable influence – but they refuse to disclose their donors.

“Labour will review the lobbying rules to ensure transparency on who funds these so-called ‘think tanks’.”

In a statement today, Just Stop Oil said it would continue its campaign which has seen numerous institutions targeted, as the group "peacefully resist the government’s plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and its failure to fulfil its promise to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills".

They said these were "policy failures that will force millions into poverty and facing a choice between heating, eating, or providing the basic essentials for themselves and their families".

The action in Westminster this morning comes after three weeks of continuous civil resistance by supporters of Just Stop Oil during which the police have made 576 arrests.

The group said that since their current campaign began on 1 April, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested 1,880 times, with seven activists currently in prison.

The Institute of Economic Affairs’ chief operating officer and energy analyst Andy Mayer told The Independent : “Just Stop Oil appear to be entitled narcissists engaged in petty acts of vandalism, all in the name of a campaign that if successful would only worsen the current energy crisis.

"We are still 75 per cent dependent on fossil fuels. If we stopped their use, 85 per cent of households would have no heat in winter, or only 60 per cent of the time if switched to electric heat pumps. 97 per cent could not drive, and would have nowhere to go as most industry, shopping and government services would shut down.

He added: "The right to protest is important. This isn’t that. It’s just criminal behaviour by delusional fanatics. Arrest them, fine them and make them clean up the mess. If they repeat it, jail them.”

The Independent has contacted other organisations in Tufton Street for comment.

Comments / 58

Shlickmeister
4d ago

So, a small group of passionate psycopaths believe they have the right and authority to vandalize and destroy personal and public property to force their will on the majority of the supposed democratic population. In better times, we would call them terrorists and treat them accordingly. Now, our media treats them as heros. What a mad world we live in.

Reply(7)
40
tbs333
4d ago

Jail these fanatics. They are attempting to take the whole country down with their climate hysteria. We are not even vaguely ready to stop using fossil fuels unless your Amish of course.

Reply(3)
23
Michael Norris
4d ago

Notice the strap holding whatever sprayer that he was using? Made from petroleum byproduct. Do these people realize that they're making fools of themselves? The sprayer was probably made from petroleum byproducts also

Reply(6)
12
Related
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Just Stop Oil spray orange paint on Harrods on day 20 of climate protests

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed paint on Harrods to protest the UK government’s new oil and gas licences.The climate justice campaign group says that at 9am on Thursday, 20 supporters walked onto Knightsbridge in west London and disrupted traffic by sitting in the road with banners.Some supporters glued their hands to the Tarmac and two others sprayed the outside of the high-end department store with orange paint.The Met Police said the protesters were being removed by specialist officers, and the force confirmed two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.Today’s roadblock follows more than two weeks...
The Independent

Just Stop Oil activists blocking Piccadilly dragged away by public

Two men dragged Just Stop Oil protesters off the road as activists blocked Piccadilly, a major road in central London, on Wednesday, 26 October.The demonstration came hours after the group sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over several high end car dealers near Berkeley Square including HR Owen Bugatti, Jack Barclay Bentley, Bentley Motor Cars London and Ferrari Mayfair.Action was organised on Wednesday as part of the group’s campaign calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.Sign up to our newsletters.
NBC News

Climate protesters campaign by throwing food at art, but does that work?

From cake smeared over the “Mona Lisa" to soup splashed over “Sunflowers,” recent climate protests at art galleries have grabbed international headlines but also raise questions about the effectiveness of these high-profile guerrilla tactics. Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” was the latest painting to fall victim...
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
BBC

We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari

Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy