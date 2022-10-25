Read full article on original website
Spooky Destination For Halloween
Paris, Tenn.–The home of Annette Douglas is even spookier this Halloween, with a new group of scary inflatables. Douglas’ home has long been a destination on Halloween, and for the days before. The spooky clan is located at the corner of Dunlap and Jacson Streets in Paris.
Ghouls On Display At Atkins-Porter Garden
Paris, Tenn.–The annual Halloween display at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden is even spookier than usual, with new ghouls ready to scare all who enter. The garden is located at 311 Jackson Street in Paris. The A-P Neighborhood also is sponsoring its first-ever Scarecrow Classic Saturday morning, October 29, with the race course through the neighborhood. 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race start. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Rockin’ Randall Set For Last Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Rockin’ Randall French will perform at Noon on the Square, Friday, October 28, with Quota Club members providing the meal. Noon on the Square is every Friday in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the court square.
Special Deeds Receive Special Rewards
Union City, Tenn.–Special deeds call for special recognition. Eleven Union City Middle School students recently earned a spot on teacher Penne Guess’s Wall of Fame after achieving perfection on a major course social studies test. Each of the sixth graders scored a ‘100’ on the exam to rightfully...
‘Thrilling’ Performance By UC Elementary
Union City, Tenn.–The ‘fun’ side of Halloween was on display at Union City Elementary School. First-grade music students of Katie Tohn presented ‘Thrilling Nights’ to the remainder of the student body and adoring family members in three separate performances to continue an annual tradition. Class...
Obion Central High Tours Insteel, Excel Boats
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Central High students toured Insteel and Excel Boats on Obion County Manufacturing Day Tuesday. They were treated to lunch by Tyson at Discovery Park of America. School officials said, “We are grateful to all of those who made today successful: ATA, Tyson, Insteel, Excel Boats, OC Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Innovations, and Discovery Park.” (OCCHS photo).
James M. “Jim” Parrish
James M. “Jim” Parrish, 97 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Jim was born Friday, September 25, 1925, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to the late Graden A. Parrish and the late Maude Nichols Parrish. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons: Kenneth Joe Parrish, who died in infancy and Phillip Parrish, who died in 2003; one sister: Ruth Parrish; and one brother: Bill Parrish.
Wendy Dawn Turner
Wendy Dawn Turner, 50, of McKenzie and formerly of Obion County, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Brother Ron Gray will officiate. Visitation will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home...
“Let It Glow” Opens With Music At Discovery Park
Come to Discovery Park of America on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. for the kick-off of “Let it Glow.” They’ll have performances by “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Joyner, an ensemble from the Jackson Symphony, the Voices of Union City Elementary student choir and a special appearance from the man himself—Santa Claus.
Obion, Weakley, Fulton Students Eligible For New UTM Scholarship
MARTIN, Tenn. – The family of Philip White has established the James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship for the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Nursing. White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83. He was from Fulton. The $1,000-per-semester scholarship is...
Beulah Violet “Billie” Hicks
Beulah Violet “Billie” Hicks, 99, of Puryear, Tennessee, entered Heaven’s Gates into the arms of her beloved husband, James Dudley Hicks Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Farms of Puryear. Born Saturday, September 1, 1923, in Bellwood, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edward William...
Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
Popular Baked Potato Bar Back At Trinity UMC
Paris, Tenn.–The popular annual baked potato bar is back at Trinity United Methodist Church in Paris after a hiatus during the COVID pandemic. Come enjoy a LARGE oven baked potato with lots of toppings to choose from, along with salad, dessert and drink of your choice. It will be...
Spooky Family Fun In Store At Spooktacular
Paris, Tenn.–The place to be for a full Halloween experience will be the city of Paris Parks Department’s annual Spooktacular Saturday. It will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Eiffel Tower Park. The Spooktacular will include the Fright Land Trail or Fantasy Land, along with...
Obituaries Oct. 25, 2022
Mr. Daniel Boaz, 81, of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY. Mr. Boaz was born on July 29, 1941 in Murray, KY to the late George and Margaret Morris Boaz. He was a graduate of Murray High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Anyone that knew Dan loved him. He had a contagious smile and no matter what his circumstance was, he made the best of it. Mr. Boaz was a lover of all things lake. He enjoyed boating, was a life guard at the lake in his early years and also loved to ski. He and his wife, Debbie, also had a hobby farm in which they cared for a variety of animals. Dan was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Carroll County Halloween Events
Town of Trezevant Trick-or-Treat at Walking Track – October 29. The Town of Trezevant will host a Trick-or-Treat at the walking track on Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Town of Hollow Rock & Hollow Rock Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Trail and Chili Cook-off – October...
Henry County Drug Take Back Event Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Prevention Coalition will be hosting a Drug Take Back event Saturday morning at the Kroger store in Paris. The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Bring your unused medications and receive a free medication lockbox. You also will be entered into a drawing for...
Latimer-Smith Engineering & Science Building Dedicated At UTM
Martin, Tenn.–On Thursday, the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was dedicated on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin. This state-of-the-art building is home to the departments of chemistry and physics, computer science, engineering, mathematics and statistics, and the pre-professional health sciences program. The building was made...
Extra Officers To Be At HCHS Campus Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said his department received a complaint of a possible shooting to occur at the Henry County High School today, October 28. Frey said, “The threat was reportedly shared through social media. Since receiving the complaint investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department have been conducting a follow up investigation. Administration with the Henry County School System was also notified and helped us work through the investigation process.”
Get Ready For Trick Or Treat, Tyson Community Feed Friday
Union City, Tenn.–Downtown Union City will be crowded with ghouls and ghosts Friday, October 28 for the annual Downtown Trick or Treating event, followed by the Tyson Community Feed. Trick or Treating is from 3-5 p.m. and city officials invite everyone to wear their best Halloween costumes and stroll...
