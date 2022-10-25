ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here's what Appleton school district voters need to know about the November referendum

By AnnMarie Hilton, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3UEQ_0ilfmdHy00

APPLETON - Voters in the Appleton Area School District will see two referendum questions on their Nov. 8 ballot.

The questions include building a new elementary school; increasing science, engineering, technology and math (STEM) education; moving sixth-graders to the middle school; and building additions at three high schools.

Some projects — such as lowering class sizes for kindergarten through second grade and adding new spaces for STEM education — would require added staff.

Here's a closer look at what voters need to know:

What does voting “Yes” mean?

Voting “Yes” to the capital referendum question means you're saying the district can borrow the almost $130 million to complete the proposed construction and renovation projects.

A "yes" vote for the operating referendum question means you're OK with the district exceeding its revenue limit by $5 million each year on a recurring basis. That money is earmarked for school building maintenance, staffing STEM classes and reducing class sizes at kindergarten, first and second grades.

What does voting “No” mean?

Voting “No” means you don’t want the district to borrow the money needed to complete the projects; therefore, saying you don’t want them to move forward with the construction and renovation work.

Similarly, voting “No” to the operating referendum means you don’t want the district to exceed its revenue limit each year.

Can I vote “Yes” on one question and “No” on another?

You don't have to vote the same way on both questions. You can support both of them, just one or neither.

The two questions are independent of each other, a list of frequently asked questions published by the district says. If one doesn’t pass, the FAQ says, the needs surrounding that question would still exist.

Why is the district asking for this referendum?

Enrollment is growing on the north side of the district — prompting the proposal for the new elementary school — and the school district says some older buildings aren’t equipped to meet today’s educational needs and practices.

These needs have existed for a while, the district says, but a referendum was put on hold a couple years ago because of the pandemic.

Why does the district want to build a new school when enrollment in the district overall is decreasing?

The district did lose about 1,100 students — it has more than 15,000 students — over the past few years, but there has been growth on the north side of the district that has pushed Huntley Elementary School over capacity.

The district also saw an uptick in 4K and kindergarten students this school year.

How will this affect my taxes?

The referendum would cost taxpayers $4 per $100,000 or $8 per $200,000 each year for the next 20 years.

If it passes, what’s the timeline of the projects?

The middle school additions and renovations would be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Building a new elementary school and renovations, including STEM spaces, would be completed by the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Projects at the high schools would be completed as time permits, but no later than during the 2025-26 school year.

What will the questions on the ballot say?

The first question, which is the capital referendum, says:

Shall the Appleton Area School District, Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $129,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide updates to classroom and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) areas, and safety and security improvements; construction of a new elementary school and related site improvements on district-owned land; remodeling and learning space updates at the elementary schools; renovations and construction of additions at the middle schools and the high schools, including for classrooms and high school fitness center and physical education space; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

The second question, which is the operating referendum, says:

Shall the Appleton Area School District, Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $5,000,000 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of expenses for ongoing school building maintenance, cleaning and utility costs, staffing for STEM classes and reducing class sizes in kindergarten, first and second grades?

Where can I get more information about the referendum?

The district has additional information on the referendum on its website at: www.aasd.k12.wi.us/district/fall_2022_referendum. There are virtual informational sessions at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

How can I find my polling place?

Go to myvote.wi.gov and click "Find My Polling Place" near the top left. Type in your address and hit the search button. It should show you the name and address of your polling place, its hours on Election Day and a map of where it is.

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbl.com

Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting

A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Nitrate groundwater contamination widespread in De Pere

Groundwater pollution in several parts of Assembly District 2 have reached unsafe levels, according to data collected in Brown and Mantiwoc counties. Wells around Greenlake, Cooperstown, Maribel, and north of Kellnersville and Francis Creek have all tested for high levels of nitrate. Nitrate is the state’s most common groundwater contaminant....
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Barnes, Toney campaign in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just 15 days until the election, two candidates for statewide offices were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, traveled to Green Bay to launch his “Win for Wisconsin Tour” and address some of the negative campaign ads between him and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Two Neenah students win national award

Jack-O'-Lanterns weren't hit by inflation, but growers saw customers tightening their wallets. People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library. Pharmacies cutting hours. Updated: 4 hours ago. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Parents face child care crisis as daycare centers cut back hours

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of families in the Fox Valley are scrambling to find alternative child care options after the owners of Play and Grow Learning Centers announced they’ll no longer be open on Fridays. Nearly two weeks ago, signs went up at the four Play and...
NEENAH, WI
visitoshkosh.com

The Country Social is Coming to Oshkosh

Join us at the unforgettable family-friendly country musical festival, The Country Social!. With larger-than-life photo booths, building-wide scavenger hunts, and country games-you won’t know where to start! Make sure to put your bull riding skills to the test on the mechanical bull. The artist lineup this year features artists from the American television series, The Voice including Emily Ann Roberts and Andrew Jannakos, as well as local Oshkosh country singer songwriter, Brady Lee. This in-person immersive event is bringing the online community to life!
OSHKOSH, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

10-26-22 fdl man charged with voter fraud

Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has charged another Fond du Lac resident with voter fraud. Edward Malnar is accused of double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. Malnar is charged with election fraud and obstructing an officer. Toney said while this is not indicative of “a stolen election” he says he will “continue to defend our election laws and our democracy.” Two other defendants were earlier convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. One defendant used a Post Office Box as an address and the other had not completed his felony sentence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI
Fox11online.com

Gov. Evers nominates Bay of Green Bay for National Estuarine Research Reserve

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The process in making a Green Bay site a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) took a step forward. Governor Tony Evers says he will nominate the Bay of Green Bay to become a NERR in a letter. The full nomination document will be submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in late November.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army Fox Cities struggling to get food for their pantry

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials say they are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as the need for their services increases. “I’ve never seen it where it’s as bare as it is,” said Kristal Knudtson, who is the director of development marking and communications for the organization.
APPLETON, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy