Pedestrian Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday night.
The officials stated that the crash happened on South H Street north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive at around 8:15 p.m.
The officials reported that a man was found in the roadway.
The officials confirmed that the victim died at the scene.
The driver of a gray GMC Yukon or similar vehicle fled the scene after failing to render aid.
The officials reported that the vehicle involved had front-end damage.
The Kern County Coroner's Office is yet to identify the deceased victim.
The BPD provided no additional information relating to the fatal crash.
October 25, 2022
Source: Kget
