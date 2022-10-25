ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pedestrian Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAFbu_0ilfmXwU00
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday night.

The officials stated that the crash happened on South H Street north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive at around 8:15 p.m.

The officials reported that a man was found in the roadway.

The officials confirmed that the victim died at the scene.

The driver of a gray GMC Yukon or similar vehicle fled the scene after failing to render aid.

The officials reported that the vehicle involved had front-end damage.

The Kern County Coroner's Office is yet to identify the deceased victim.

The BPD provided no additional information relating to the fatal crash.

October 25, 2022

Source: Kget

