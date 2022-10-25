Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Repeatedly Assaulting a Baby
A Jesup man has been arrested after allegedly shaking and hitting his two month old on multiple occasions, according to Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Kyle Astleford admitted to the abuse on at least three occasions, maybe more, since August. The child was first admitted to the hospital on October 11th with a skull fracture, rib fractures, and several other healing fractures. Medical professionals say the injuries are consistent with abusive head trauma and physical abuse. The child is currently at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on life support, the prognosis is unclear but doctors expect that he will have major developmental delays. Astleford has been charged with Child Endangerment. His bond has been set at $1 million.
KIMT
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
Sioux City Journal
Teen charged in fatal 2020 crash in Waterloo, then deported before trial
WATERLOO — Immigration officials deported a Waterloo teen before he could be tried for charges that he killed an elderly man in an alleged drunk driving crash. Now officials are trying to return him to the United States. Robert Kenneth Chambers, 67, who was legally blind and residing at...
kwayradio.com
Teen Accidentally Deported Before Facing Trial
Officials are in the process of bringing a teenager back to Waterloo after he was deported before he could be tried for allegedly running over an elderly man while drunk in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 67 year old Robert Chambers was returning to the Bridges after going to the store with his guide dog, Dayton. Chambers was struck by a vehicle at West Fourth and South Streets. The vehicle fled the scene. Dayton made it back to the Bridges where he alerted staff that something had happened to Chambers. The driver was identified as 17 year old Juan Rubio Alejo. He told police he had been drinking and had hit a dog on Fourth Street. His blood alcohol level tested over the legal limit. In October of 2021 Alejo was charged with Homicide by Vehicle/Intoxication. He remained at large until he was found in Minnesota earlier this year. He posted a $100,000 bond but then was deported back to Mexico.
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
KGLO News
Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty
CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.
KCRG.com
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison
(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested with Guns After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found guns in his car following a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police noticed a Pontiac Grand Prix chasing another car on Broadway Street around 7:15 Saturday night. Police attempted to pull the Grand Prix over but it led them on a chase. The driver was identified as 26 year old Terrell Hopkins. He was charged with Eluding and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm after a 5.56mm Ruger AR-15 Pistol loaded with a drum magazine and a loaded 9mm Glock 17 handgun with an additional 31 round magazine were found.
KIMT
First sentence issued for marijuana-growing operation in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the women accused of running a marijuana-growing operation in Floyd County is sentenced. Kitarra Victoria Johnson, 21 of Sumner, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and has been ordered to spend two days in jail and pay a $430 fine. Johnson and Joanne...
KGLO News
Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $3000 from a local business. 43-year-old Christina Barnish was charged with second-degree theft. A criminal complaint states that she was an employee at Prime Wine & Spirits at 1104 North Federal Avenue where on May 17th, she did not take a deposit bag of her employer to the bank, and instead kept the intended deposit of $3224.
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault. The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm. Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon....
KIMT
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
KGLO News
Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
MASON CITY — A homeless man was arrested over the weekend in Mason City after multiple incidents, once for theft from a store and another after allegedly pointing a gun at an employee from another store. Court records show that 55-year-old Anthony Peterson was in HyVee West on Friday...
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
Sioux City Journal
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
Comments / 0