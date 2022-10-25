Officials are in the process of bringing a teenager back to Waterloo after he was deported before he could be tried for allegedly running over an elderly man while drunk in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 67 year old Robert Chambers was returning to the Bridges after going to the store with his guide dog, Dayton. Chambers was struck by a vehicle at West Fourth and South Streets. The vehicle fled the scene. Dayton made it back to the Bridges where he alerted staff that something had happened to Chambers. The driver was identified as 17 year old Juan Rubio Alejo. He told police he had been drinking and had hit a dog on Fourth Street. His blood alcohol level tested over the legal limit. In October of 2021 Alejo was charged with Homicide by Vehicle/Intoxication. He remained at large until he was found in Minnesota earlier this year. He posted a $100,000 bond but then was deported back to Mexico.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO