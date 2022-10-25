Read full article on original website
Who Won Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon Michigan Debate? Analysts Weigh In
The second and final debate between the two candidates saw the rivals clash over abortion, school safety and the economy.
Gretchen Whitmer on course for easy reelection victory, poll finds
Democrats are on course to hold on to the governor’s mansion in Michigan as Tudor Dixon’s campaign is failing to pick up steam in the race’s crucial home stretch, a CBS New/YouGov poll finds. The poll, published on Sunday, shows Gretchen Whitmer six points ahead of her...
Democrats lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, too close to call in Wisconsin, new poll shows
With the midterms just weeks away, a recent poll conducted in three key states shows that Democrats have an edge over Republicans in Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the results were too close to call in Wisconsin. In Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has around 42% of voter favorability to...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Pollster calls Charlie Crist ‘defanged’ after Florida survey shows him badly trailing DeSantis
A pollster called Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist "defanged" after a survey showed him badly trailing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey showed Crist trailing DeSantis by an 11-point percentage, so Brad Coker attempted to explain why the Democratic challenger is losing. The survey was conducted...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Kristina Karamo seeks court order that could impact thousands of Detroit voters
Kristina Karamo, Michigan's Republican secretary of state candidate, filed a lawsuit earlier this week seeking a court order that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of absentee ballots cast by Detroit voters for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm election. Karamo is one of several secretary of state...
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Gubernatorial candidates prepare for final campaign swings by bus
Less than two weeks before Election Day, Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates are in the final frantic push. All the conventional stops are being pulled: back-to-back rallies, advertising blitzes and vinyl-wrapped buses. Polls have narrowed in the race — something both campaigns claim to have anticipated. FiveThirtyEight’s expected vote share for...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
Channel 3000
Convictions in Wisconsin, Michigan cases; Biden targets junk fees; Trump aide must testify | Hot off the Wire podcast
Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He drove into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Joe Morrison, Pete...
NBC Miami
Trump to Hold Rally in Miami With Rubio, But Apparently Not DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Miami with Sen. Marco Rubio just a couple days before Florida voters head to the polls. But not on the guest list, so far, is fellow Republican Ron DeSantis. The Nov. 6 "Get Out the Vote Rally" will be held...
Washington Examiner
Biden works to make voters worried about the economy fearful of GOP instead
In the closing days of a midterm election campaign tilting increasingly in Republicans' favor, President Joe Biden delivered a pitch to voters fearful of a darkening economic picture. Speaking at a semiconductor factory in Syracuse, New York, Biden credited his administration with delivering quantifiable benefits for the public and U.S....
Despite high stakes for elementary reading, many Michigan teachers are using poorly rated curricula, study finds
Michigan’s Read by Grade Three law requires school districts to hold back students who don’t meet state literacy standards. It also requires schools to offer “evidence-based core reading instruction.”. But some of the most popular elementary reading curricula used by Michigan teachers are poorly rated by outside...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Pafty shifting under Biden a positive for GOP
"I did not leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me." – Ronald Reagan. Growing up during the Great Depression, Reagan idolized Franklin D. Roosevelt. The New Deal helped many families in financial need. As a result of his admiration for FDR, Reagan registered as a Democrat and cast his first vote for Roosevelt for president. A lifelong Democrat, it was not until he became president of California's Screen Actors Guild that his political leanings completely changed.
More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections
WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project. Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of...
Michigan State trustees regret ‘distrust’ among members during emotional meeting
EAST LANSING, MI - In its first meeting since the resignation of President Samuel Stanley, Michigan State University Board of Trustees aired extensive grievances about the process leading to his resignation and its own dysfunction between members. Trustees sounded off for more than an hour at the close of their...
