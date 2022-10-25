Read full article on original website
Trick or Treat? An Early Look at the Halloween Forecast for the Chicago Area
With Halloween just a few days away, many are wondering what the conditions will be like when it comes time to go trick-or-treating with the kids on Monday evening. While the day might start out a little damp with showers from Sunday evening carrying into the morning of Halloween, current forecast models suggest dry conditions by the early afternoon.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Top Doctor to Give COVID Update Ahead of Halloween, Holiday Season
NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the event beginning at 9:30 a.m. Watch live in the player above. Chicago's top doctor is slated to deliver a COVID-19 update Friday ahead of Halloween and the upcoming holiday season. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and...
Sign of the Season: Downtown Chicago Christkindlmarket Begins Holiday Setup
It's beginning to look a lot like Christkindlmarket season in Chicago. Setup of the traditional German-style holiday market was spotted Friday in Daley Plaza, one of three Chicago-area Christkindlmarket locations this year. The market, named the top Christmas market in the country last year, reopens in Daley Plaza and at...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
fox32chicago.com
Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
nadignewspapers.com
Damage from Sept. 11 storm that flooded basements on North & NW sides not eligible for federal disaster relief
Federal disaster relief will not be coming to homeowners whose basements flooded during the Sept. 11 storm that dropped up to six inches of rain in less than two hours on parts of the North and Northwest sides, including Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Mayfair, Sauganash Park and Forest Glen. The...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Top Doc Gives Update, Halloween Guidance
Chicago's top doctor gave a COVID-19 update for the city Friday as officials warn of a potential "explosion" of viruses this winter and holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top Doctor Gives COVID Update Ahead of Halloween, Holiday Season. Chicago's...
AP Towing and Recovery rips off car owners for thousands
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, CBS 2 has been investigating tow company scams.Only on 2, there's a new twist with more than 100 drivers caught in the scheme.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with one of the victims. That business is now busted and shut down.There were 150 vehicles taken from a city lot and they're all there illegally. One victim got her car out before the city shut the lot down. Her car was there less than 48 hours and they charged her $3,600. She had no idea how big a scam this was until CBS 2 gave her a call."They tried...
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
firefighternation.com
Fire Sweeps Through Chicago (IL) Parking Garage
Fire swept through a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for a townhome complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave. Firefighters responded and put out the fire, but it did destroy and...
fox32chicago.com
Survivors recall doomed United Flight 553 as anniversary of Chicago crash draws near: 'Like a bomb exploded'
CHICAGO - Early December will mark the 50th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 553, which slammed into a residential neighborhood just south of Midway Airport. A survivor of one of Chicago's worst aviation disasters is reliving the nightmare. Forty-five people died, including the wife of a key...
fox32chicago.com
Semi hauling 31K lbs. of produce rolls over on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - A semi tractor trailer hauling 31,200 pounds of produce rolled over on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning. Crews were still on scene as of 6:30 a.m. using a crane to hoist the truck up right. There are reports of stop and go traffic on the expressway inbound between...
Fire rips through Illinois Medical District parking garage; dozens of cars destroyed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city's Near West Side Tuesday afternoon.The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for the Garibaldi Square on the Park townhouse complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave., between Flournoy and Polk streets. One car caught fire, and the blaze spread to nearly 30 other cars. The roof of the garage collapsed onto the vehicles, potentially causing more cars to catch fire.A 2-11 alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower. Just under 100 fire personnel were brought in to battle the...
'Tripledemic' of flu, RSV, COVID could result in 'explosion' of sick patients, Chicago doctors warn
"I fully expect to see an explosion of influenza, RSV, COVID and other respiratory viruses this fall and winter."
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas Migrants
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tries to house Texas migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Though bussing migrants from El Paso, Texas have ended, Chicago is having a hard time with the past arrivals. Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent out a request for large facilities to house the migrants. Texas has bussed over 3,600 migrants to the city.
