fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
fox32chicago.com

Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
97ZOK

Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois

These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
CBS Chicago

AP Towing and Recovery rips off car owners for thousands

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, CBS 2 has been investigating tow company scams.Only on 2, there's a new twist with more than 100 drivers caught in the scheme.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with one of the victims. That business is now busted and shut down.There were 150 vehicles taken from a city lot and they're all there illegally. One victim got her car out before the city shut the lot down. Her car was there less than 48 hours and they charged her $3,600. She had no idea how big a scam this was until CBS 2 gave her a call."They tried...
firefighternation.com

Fire Sweeps Through Chicago (IL) Parking Garage

Fire swept through a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for a townhome complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave. Firefighters responded and put out the fire, but it did destroy and...
fox32chicago.com

Semi hauling 31K lbs. of produce rolls over on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - A semi tractor trailer hauling 31,200 pounds of produce rolled over on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning. Crews were still on scene as of 6:30 a.m. using a crane to hoist the truck up right. There are reports of stop and go traffic on the expressway inbound between...
CBS Chicago

Fire rips through Illinois Medical District parking garage; dozens of cars destroyed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city's Near West Side Tuesday afternoon.The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for the Garibaldi Square on the Park townhouse complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave., between Flournoy and Polk streets. One car caught fire, and the blaze spread to nearly 30 other cars. The roof of the garage collapsed onto the vehicles, potentially causing more cars to catch fire.A 2-11 alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower. Just under 100 fire personnel were brought in to battle the...
Tom Handy

Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tries to house Texas migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Though bussing migrants from El Paso, Texas have ended, Chicago is having a hard time with the past arrivals. Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent out a request for large facilities to house the migrants. Texas has bussed over 3,600 migrants to the city.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

