Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State Honors 1992 Playoff Team
During halftime of the Savannah State vs. Albany State football game on October 22, the school recognized the 1992 football team. This team remains the first and only football team in school history to make the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Tigers led the SIAC in offense (398 yards per...
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
Savannah Tribune
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Coaxum
Beaufort’s John Coaxum, 90, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1952 and joined the United States Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, he was assigned to Storekeeper duties at Naval Air Station Pensacola. His next assignment was aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43) out of Norfolk. He made deployments to the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas.
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
WJCL
Looking for live music? Month-by-month list of concerts, events coming to the Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Reba McEntire set for Savannah concert. Savannah's music scene is thriving and, whether it's national acts or local bands, there's no shortage of performances in and around the Hostess City. Here's a look at the next several months of concerts and musical events...
Friday is your last chance to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
Friday, October 28, 2022 is the last day to purchase chicken dinner plates to support Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH). The plates are $10 each and the proceeds support OAH’s operations. They will be cooking the chickens’ for lunch on Friday, November 4th. You can pick up your plates between...
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
wtoc.com
‘Are our kids really safe?’: Student, parents address brawl at Johnson High School
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids fighting, teachers and an officer trying to break it up...there was chaos at Johnson High School on Wednesday. It ended with at least one student arrested and another still processing what happened after a teacher put his hands on her. “Someone came behind me and...
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
cityofbeaufort.org
Vacant Wendy’s building to be demolished
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Residents of Beaufort may notice work being done on two projects next week. Demolition of the vacant Wendy’s building on Boundary Street along Battery Creek will begin next week. This will continue the development of Battery Saxton Park, the passive park along Battery Creek and Boundary Street that greets visitors to Beaufort and offers beautiful views of the marshes (see photo). The park was named after a Union Army gun battery established at that site in 1862 during the Civil War.
TravelCenters of America cuts ribbon on Statesboro Travel Center
Leaders from Statesboro and Bulloch County joined TravelCenters of America leadership in cutting the ribbon on the new Statesboro Travel Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The TA Express opened earlier this month in the newly renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park located at Hwy. 301 South and Interstate 16. Even...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready. Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight. Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
WSAV-TV
Meet the team behind one of Savannah’s finest real estate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is one of Savannah’s finest realty companies. Being a leading luxury real estate firm in Charleston, South Carolina, the company decided to merge with Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty expanding their services to the Savannah area and further along the East Coast.
wtoc.com
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
‘A huge day for Georgia’: Hyundai breaks ground on Bryan Co. manufacturing plant
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — Construction is officially underway on the largest economic development project in Georgia history. Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on its electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County on Tuesday morning. The $5.5 billion plant is a massive operation, spanning nearly 3,000 acres. “Today the Hyundai Motor Group can officially […]
