No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins in Missouri

For the first time, Missourians have the option to vote absentee without an excuse before Election Day. The state launches the new format Tuesday.

Within the limits of Kansas City, Missouri, in Jackson County, voters can go to three locations to vote:



Union Station Lower Level B, suite 610 beginning at 8 a.m.

The Whole Person, 3710 Main St. beginning at 10 a.m.

United Believers Community Church, 5600 East 112th Terrace, beginning at 10 a.m.

Outside of the Kansas City limits within Jackson County, voters can head to 110 North Liberty Street in Independence.

In Platte County, absentee voting takes place at the election board headquarters: 2600 NW Prairie View Road in Platte City.

Voters in Clay County should visit the election board at 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty or the County Annex at 1901 NE 48th St. in Kansas City, to vote absentee.

Traditionally, to vote absentee Missouri voters needed an excuse, like being out of town on Election Day. Now, Missouri offers four weeks of excuse-based absentee voting followed by two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting ahead of Election Day.

The KC Election Board expects between 3,000 and 5,000 people to vote ahead of Nov. 8 with this new option.

“The nice thing about people voting early is it takes the pressure off our polls on Election Day. The more people who vote early, the calmer the atmosphere at the polling place; it makes everybody’s day go a little better,” explained Shawn Kieffer, a director of elections in Kansas City.

Another new voting law in Missouri this election changes identification requirements to vote. Voters must now present a picture ID. If voters don’t have a qualifying identification, they can cast a provisional ballot, which can take longer than completing a traditional ballot.

The League of Women Voters in Kansas City is concerned this change may create long lines on Election Day, so it’s encouraging people to take advantage of the new no-excuse, in-person absentee voting option.

“If we take ourselves out of line on Election Day, then it will make the process of voting easier for those who are only able to go on Election Day or who maybe don’t know about this early voting opportunity,” explained Anne Calvert, president of the League of Women Voters KC.

