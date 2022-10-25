ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins in Missouri

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ksxw_0ilfkqRl00

For the first time, Missourians have the option to vote absentee without an excuse before Election Day. The state launches the new format Tuesday.

Within the limits of Kansas City, Missouri, in Jackson County, voters can go to three locations to vote:

  • Union Station Lower Level B, suite 610 beginning at 8 a.m.
  • The Whole Person, 3710 Main St. beginning at 10 a.m.
  • United Believers Community Church, 5600 East 112th Terrace, beginning at 10 a.m.

Outside of the Kansas City limits within Jackson County, voters can head to 110 North Liberty Street in Independence.

In Platte County, absentee voting takes place at the election board headquarters: 2600 NW Prairie View Road in Platte City.

Voters in Clay County should visit the election board at 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty or the County Annex at 1901 NE 48th St. in Kansas City, to vote absentee.

Traditionally, to vote absentee Missouri voters needed an excuse, like being out of town on Election Day. Now, Missouri offers four weeks of excuse-based absentee voting followed by two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting ahead of Election Day.

The KC Election Board expects between 3,000 and 5,000 people to vote ahead of Nov. 8 with this new option.

“The nice thing about people voting early is it takes the pressure off our polls on Election Day. The more people who vote early, the calmer the atmosphere at the polling place; it makes everybody’s day go a little better,” explained Shawn Kieffer, a director of elections in Kansas City.

Another new voting law in Missouri this election changes identification requirements to vote. Voters must now present a picture ID. If voters don’t have a qualifying identification, they can cast a provisional ballot, which can take longer than completing a traditional ballot.

The League of Women Voters in Kansas City is concerned this change may create long lines on Election Day, so it’s encouraging people to take advantage of the new no-excuse, in-person absentee voting option.

“If we take ourselves out of line on Election Day, then it will make the process of voting easier for those who are only able to go on Election Day or who maybe don’t know about this early voting opportunity,” explained Anne Calvert, president of the League of Women Voters KC.

Find out more about voting using KSHB 41 News’ election guide .

Comments / 5

Related
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
KANSAS CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
MISSOURI STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Vote yes on Amendment 4

On Nov. 8, Missourians will go to the polls to cast votes for candidates vying for local, state and national offices. In addition, we’ll be asked to weigh in on four constitutional amendments. Amendment 4 asks voters whether the Kansas City Police Department should receive adequate funding to keep the community safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Here’s why all eyes are on the Jackson County executive race on Nov. 8

Over the past seven years, Jackson County has seen three different county executives. After then-County Executive Mike Sanders resigned at the end of 2015 — and went to prison in 2018 for corruption — Fred Arbanas served for one week as interim executive until Frank White  Jr. was appointed to the role in January 2016. Now, […] The post Here’s why all eyes are on the Jackson County executive race on Nov. 8 appeared first on The Beacon.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri

In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
MISSOURI STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor

A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers' power back on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards — those under the control of the governor but also others in the executive branch of state government. At issue are rules as varied as which shots are required for children attending...
KANSAS STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy