What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
Murder suspect extradited back to McDonald County
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County murder suspect is back in custody in southwest Missouri. Thursday, McDonald County deputies travelled to Indiana to bring Dawn Wynn,48, back to McDonald County. She’s currently being held in the McDonald County Jail on no bond. Wynn is scheduled to be...
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
Springdale PD looking for assistance to ID multiple criminal suspects
In a social media post, the Springdale Police Department announced that it is seeking public assistance in identifying multiple suspects wanted in connection with an assortment of cases.
Neosho man pleads guilty, sentenced for child molestation
A Neosho man pleads guilty to Child Molestation (3rd Degree) and will spend time in jail.
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
The Welch Girls: A look inside the decades-old Oklahoma cold case
PICHER, Okla. — After celebrating a birthday on an ordinary evening in December 1999, Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible spent the night at Ashley's home in Welch, Oklahoma. It was the last time the girls were seen alive. This is the story of the Welch Girls. Part I: The...
Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi
CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around...
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
15:54 – Officers were dispatched to 740 Jillian Lane for a disturbance. One male was later arrested for peace disturbance. 08:52 – I was dispatched to Cardinal Towers, 324 N. Tom St., for a theft. The victim reported she had several items, including a box with coins and medications, stolen from her room. A report was taken.
Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
Driver In Barry County Fatal Hit-&-Run Arrested
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a hit-and-run driver wanted in the death of a motorcyclist in Barry County. The Patrol says 19 year-old Derek Coburn faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38 year old Patrick Anderson of Aurora. The crash happened in June near Jenkins.
Neosho murder-suicide investigation underway
NEOSHO, Mo. — Investigators are examining the circumstances around what Neosho Police have deemed a murder-suicide. Two elderly subjects were found deceased in their home on Sunday after a call for a death investigation in the 1000 block of Stratford Place. Officers entered the residence and found the bodies of 87-year-old Charles Barnett and 78-year-old Donna Barnett, both of Neosho.
Former Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to 18 years in a Missouri prison for trafficking methamphetamine
A Missouri man who belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking. Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 45, of Billings, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021, Pinkley pleaded guilty...
Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60
(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
