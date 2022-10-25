ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fourstateshomepage.com

Murder suspect extradited back to McDonald County

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County murder suspect is back in custody in southwest Missouri. Thursday, McDonald County deputies travelled to Indiana to bring Dawn Wynn,48, back to McDonald County. She’s currently being held in the McDonald County Jail on no bond. Wynn is scheduled to be...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
AURORA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOCO

The Welch Girls: A look inside the decades-old Oklahoma cold case

PICHER, Okla. — After celebrating a birthday on an ordinary evening in December 1999, Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible spent the night at Ashley's home in Welch, Oklahoma. It was the last time the girls were seen alive. This is the story of the Welch Girls. Part I: The...
WELCH, OK
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi

CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around...
CASSVILLE, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

15:54 – Officers were dispatched to 740 Jillian Lane for a disturbance. One male was later arrested for peace disturbance. 08:52 – I was dispatched to Cardinal Towers, 324 N. Tom St., for a theft. The victim reported she had several items, including a box with coins and medications, stolen from her room. A report was taken.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail

MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
933kwto.com

Driver In Barry County Fatal Hit-&-Run Arrested

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a hit-and-run driver wanted in the death of a motorcyclist in Barry County. The Patrol says 19 year-old Derek Coburn faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38 year old Patrick Anderson of Aurora. The crash happened in June near Jenkins.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho murder-suicide investigation underway

NEOSHO, Mo. — Investigators are examining the circumstances around what Neosho Police have deemed a murder-suicide. Two elderly subjects were found deceased in their home on Sunday after a call for a death investigation in the 1000 block of Stratford Place. Officers entered the residence and found the bodies of 87-year-old Charles Barnett and 78-year-old Donna Barnett, both of Neosho.
NEOSHO, MO
KTTS

Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60

(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO

