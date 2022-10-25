Need to dispose an old prescription? Opioid take-back day returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY – HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital will host its fourth annual "Crush the Crisis" opioid take-back event Saturday.

"Crush the Crisis" is a nationwide event that raises awareness of the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of proper disposal of medications. The event, which coincides with Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held in April, allows the community to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescriptions.

Residents can drop off their medications Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital's medical diagnostic and rehab center at 2024 State Ave. in Panama City.

Garrett Chumney, an emergency room physician at HCA, said the event's purpose is to educate the community on the risk of opioid misuse and provide a safe way to dispose of medications that may be left over from previous procedures or other medical visits.

"The message we want to get across is to decrease the potential for abuse of these medications to eliminate further harm to anyone," Chumney said. "What people don't realize is that a large portion of opioid dependence starts with people's medicines being stolen."

What you can bring to "Crush the Crisis" opioid take-back event

Law enforcement officers from the Bay County Sheriff's Department will be on site to collect tablets, capsules and patches of hydrocodone (norco, lortab, vicodin), oxycodone (oxycontin, percocet), tramadol (ultram), codeine, fentanyl (duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (dilaudid) and oxymorphone (opana).

All medications will be accepted, but needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

"This event is meant to be safe, and the medicines are never inspected. Anyone and everyone are welcome, even if it's only one pill," Chumney said. "The medications will be bagged and placed into a proper container and you can move on about your business."

Chumney said that the hospital has seen significant participation in the event in previous years. According to the HCA Healthcare website, 96 HCA Healthcare facilities in 17 states collected 15,566 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications at "Crush the Crisis" events in 2021.

"Any opioid that can be taken out of circulation is a win for the community," Chumney said. "There's always been a large number of individuals that come through the site to drop off medications, so the outcome is positive that there are less opioids that could potentially be abused and on the streets."

For more information on the event, visit hcafloridahealthcare.com.