Panama City, FL

Coast Guard says it didn't cooperate in Eastern Shipbuilding protest because of Rep. Dunn

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — U.S. Coast Guard officials say U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn's involvement in Eastern Shipbuilding's protest was a reason they did not cooperate.

This was announced by the Coast Guard in an Oct. 3 letter to the U.S Government Accountability Office, which members of Dunn's office forwarded to the News Herald on Thursday.

Eastern lodged the protest with the GAO after it was not selected in June for a $3 billion contract to construct ships five through 15 of the Coast Guard's 25-ship Offshore Patrol Cutter Program.

The Coast Guard instead chose Austal USA, a foreign-owned shipbuilder based in Alabama, even though Eastern already has the rights to build the first four ships of the program.

More on the lawsuit:Eastern Shipbuilding to sue Coast Guard for withholding information in contract protest

Background on the protest:Eastern Shipbuilding lodges federal protest for $3 billion U.S. Coast Guard contract

"(Eastern) raised allegations of wrongdoing to (Dunn) concurrent with its protest at GAO," the Coast Guard's letter reads. "In response to (Eastern's) complaint, Rep. Dunn sent a letter to the secretary of homeland security, calling for an investigation by the office of inspector general.

"GAO's written decision in response to (Eastern's) protest, which includes the issues raised to Rep. Dunn, will influence the government in determining further action. ... (The Coast Guard) is therefore unwilling to participate."

Eastern Shipbuilding has since ended its original protest and filed a lawsuit against the Coast Guard for withholding information. The information requested in the protest includes portions of Austal USA's proposal and the Coast Guard's scoring.

Eastern officials have said the Coast Guard willingly provided protesters the same type of information now being withheld when it won the first four-ship contract.

Dunn says Coast Guard 'appears to set a dangerous precedent'

In response to the Coast Guard's reasoning, Dunn set a letter Thursday to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which members of his office also forwarded to the News Herald.

In it, Dunn said he believes the Coast Guard's unwillingness to cooperate "appears to set a dangerous precedent."

"Businesses should not fear reprisal from the government by contacting their elected representatives when they uncover ethical issues in their dealings with the government," he wrote.

Dunn also said it is "deeply troubling" that his letter was cited by the Coast Guard as a reason for not providing Eastern the requested information.

"I am very perplexed by the lack of candor and communication by the (Coast Guard)," he wrote. "I am curious as to how GAO will provide an objective, independent and impartial forum when one side of the dispute has decided to not participate."

Panama City News Herald

