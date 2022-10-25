ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's about asking the right questions': Artist Andre Ford explores Black humanity in his work

By Nae'Keisha Jones
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
Meet artist Andre Ford: Remember the name, get to know him, and celebrate him now!

He has been honing his craft for at least seven years, but this past year and a half has been a break-out season for him. "I have been drawing for a long time but really got to about seven years," he said.

Ford “mentions he is a perfectionist and wanted to really dive deeper into learning the craft”. “I'm coming for Picasso, just as you would know you will know a Picasso’ or ‘Basquiat’ piece, you will know a ‘Ford.'"

Ford shared that these artists are two of his biggest influences, describing a memory of “seeing a magazine with Basquiat on the cover, reading his story" and saying "he looks like me, dresses like me... I didn't know this was an option (to be an artist)."

I was first introduced to his work through a mutual friend, Zay Hutchins, the creator of Sunday Supper at The Collage. Ironically enough I remember we had been in a creative session at Zay’s studio when it was located at the Savannah Mall, where artists got together and work on our pieces for the upcoming show, a creative hub.

Ford's work has always been strong in concept and the level of technical skills from that time until now.

His work is “film-like” in nature and layered in technique, materials, and culture. He captures snapshots of a moment, shown in the blurred strokes mimicking the moment. He reveals “he is a huge movie buff and that in his work he builds a scene." His work highlights Black culture capturing his characters in scenes of life much like a film director.

Ford shared an eye-opening perspective: how outside of a gallery he can have one interaction: a white male eyes him, clutching his wallet knowing nothing of Ford but treating him differently and unjust because he is a Black man; to that same man entering the space seeing Ford’s work and “suddenly” wanting to meet the artist find how about the Black experience, Black humanity and meeting Ford and realizing he's the same man he interacted with outside of the gallery.

Sadly, this sort of interaction is not uncommon as we have seen throughout history and the present day.

Immediately my response as a Black woman is to nurture and ask Ford about his feelings and how he handles the situation. Ford understood that urge but also explained that "he has dealt with these scenarios all his life, so it doesn't change how he does business." He doesn't allow these experiences to change his character but in fact uses them as a tool, knowing he may be underestimated for all the things he has to offer this world and creative space.

Ford “meditates on that feeling and those interactions but just thinks about it differently, when it comes to his art, he doesn't have time to put energy into negative things." He knows who is an intelligent, young Black man, who has a talent and perspective that is unique to him. He is about progress, if you have a gift pursue it.

“My work focuses on a few things but a recurring theme is “unrequited love, and how his concepts come to be from either his personal life or to those around him who then exaggerated them." His work also pulls from a place of “traumas, taking the Ls (losses) and making something beautiful from them, rewriting the event for you as the viewer.”

One of his recent pieces is a striking painting titled "Redbone."

Ford shares how in the piece he uses the character "Black Charles" in the background while watching his lover be with another man. He uses ‘‘Black Charles” as a tool through his pieces, he is specifically paying careful attention in detailing his anxious look and paranoid look, capturing a snippet of what the black man experiences in different situations.

Ford is coming for Picasso: “If you are really good at something, you should put yourself in the conversation with the greats of whatever your craft or skill is. Be in the big galleries, of course, plan B (is) using the internet to gain impact; using tools that artists didn't have in the past."

“I want to be a button pusher, make an impact, affect people (and) be a catalyst and present concepts that create dialogue. Eventually, I want to mentor young Black boys (and say) the world is your oyster, it's about asking the right questions.”

To see more of Andre’s work and upcoming shows, follow him on Instagram at @vndre_ford_.

Savannah Morning News

